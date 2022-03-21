The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Terminator Arcade1Up Cabinet Gets Big Discount At Best Buy
X-Men and Street Fighter cabinets are also on sale at Best Buy.
Best Buy is currently offering big discounts on select Arcade1Up cabinets. Swing by today and you'll find the X-Men 4 Player Arcade listed with a steep $150 price cut, along with $100 price cuts on the Terminator Arcade and Street Fighter II Arcade. Most of the cabinets feature more than one game (along with online multiplayer), while the Terminator cabinet comes with a bunch of behind-the-scenes footage.
X-Men 4 Player Arcade
$600 (was $750)
The X-Men Arcade is getting the biggest discount of the bunch, knocked down to just $600 from $750. It features a sleek X-Men decal around the front and sides of the unit, along with control panels for up to four players. Three games come preinstalled on the unit--X-Men 4 Player Arcade, Captain America and The Avengers, and The Avengers in Galactic Storm--and it's equipped with Live Wi-Fi so you can jump online for some multiplayer action. The deal ends today, so head over to Best Buy and check out the discount while you can.
Street Fighter 2 Big Blue Arcade
$500 (was $600)
Arcade1UP includes 12 games with the Street Fighter II Big Blue Arcade. Among its catalog you'll find Street Fighter II: Champion Edition, Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting, Super Street Fighter II: Turbo, and Super Puzzle Fighter II: Turbo. Two full-sized joysticks and control panels are available for some competitive action, along with Wi-Fi support for online multiplayer. Arcade1Up says this is the "tallest arcade" it manufactures, standing at 67-inches tall and coming with an exclusive, matching stool.
Terminator Arcade
$600 (was $700)
Instead of the control panels seen on most Arcade1Up cabinets, the Terminator Arcade features two light guns. The cabinet itself is pretty sleek, with a light-up marquee, riser, and Arnold Schwarzeneggar gracing both sides. Only one game is included (Terminator 2: Judgment Day), although you'll also get some behind-the-scenes footage. With a 17-inch LCD screen and Wi-Fi support for online play, Terminator fans would be hard-pressed to find a cabinet with better value.
Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week
- Hundreds of Xbox Games Discounted In New Sale
- Ubisoft's Massive Spring Sale Is Live Now, Features Some Awesome Discounts
- Get Pokemon Legends: Arceus For Its Lowest Price Yet
- + Show More Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week Links (2)
- PlayStation's Mega March Sale Is Live Now With Hundreds Of PS5 And PS4 Game Deals
- Series X Restock Tracker
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation