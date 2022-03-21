Terminator Arcade1Up Cabinet Gets Big Discount At Best Buy

The X-Men Arcade is getting the biggest discount of the bunch, knocked down to just $600 from $750. It features a sleek X-Men decal around the front and sides of the unit, along with control panels for up to four players. Three games come preinstalled on the unit--X-Men 4 Player Arcade, Captain America and The Avengers, and The Avengers in Galactic Storm--and it's equipped with Live Wi-Fi so you can jump online for some multiplayer action. The deal ends today, so head over to Best Buy and check out the discount while you can.