Terminator 2 Co-Writer William Wisher Says T2 3D Is 'A Perfect Version'

When you hear "Terminator 2 3D," you might recall a certain 3D theme park attraction called T2 3-D: Battle Across Time, especially if you visited any Universal Studios parks in the last 20 years. This week, the 1991 classic is returning to theaters for a true 3D remaster of Terminator 2: Judgment Day, and GameSpot spoke with the film's co-writer, William Wisher, about why he thinks this is the best version yet.

"There's a couple of things. Right off the bat, it will add interest to audiences who have never seen it in a theater. If they just re-released it [without adding 3D], I don't think anybody, except for diehard fans, nobody would really care. The fact that [James Cameron] has put it in 3D, which I'm sure looks fantastic...that creates an event," Wisher said. "I think that in and of itself is a good thing, because it gets people into a theater that otherwise might not have ever done that. We turned it out about 25, 26 years ago, so there are people that age who weren't born when we made it. So I think that's cool.

"I also think that as well as the film has always held up visually, in terms of the SFX we used and the CGI we used, I'm going to guess that some of that got a little bit improved and cleaned up," he continued. "So it'll be kind of a perfect version of the film."

He's correct, of course: James Cameron told Yahoo Movies this week about some slight alterations he made for Terminator 2 3D, fixing a pair of gaffes that have bothered viewers for decades: The truck windshield that gets blown out only to re-appear in a later shot, and the motorcycle stunt driver who is very clearly not Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Other than that, though, T2: Judgment Day 3D is the same movie it was over 25 years ago, with a shiny new coat of 3D paint. "It is the original theatrical release that they're putting out, so you get to have the experience all over again," Wisher said. "And I think that's a good thing."

He added that despite the many extended cuts circulated over the years, the original is still his favorite. "I think that that cut--the original cut--probably plays the best, just in terms of pacing," WIsher said, "which is why it was the original theatrical cut!"

There's one exception: His favorite deleted scene, in which Sarah and John Connor perform a minor surgery on Schwarzenegger's Terminator, seen in James Cameron's director's cut of the film.

"The only thing that I personally really missed was the scene where Sarah and John are in the garage with the Terminator, and they turn him off, pull out his CPU, and turn it from read to write," he said. "We covered it in the film; there's a line of ADR [Automated Dialogue Replacement, also known as dubbing] where Arnold says 'The longer I stay here, the more I learn,' or something like that, to cover how he begins to learn more about humanity and people. But I always liked that scene."

As for 3D itself, Wisher said in an interview last year with The Terminator Fans that he's "not a huge fan of 3D (because movies are already 3D in your head anyway, aren’t they?)."

He clarified to GameSpot that 3D sometimes gives him a headache, but that he's a fan of the way Cameron uses it. "Jim's pretty good about managing 3D so it looks right but it doesn't cause your brain to go into a spasm," he said.

For those willing to risk it, Terminator 2: Judgment Day 3D hits theaters today.

