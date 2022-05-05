TennoCon 2022 Coming July 16 With "Jaw-Dropping" Announcements

The annual Warframe fan event, TennoCon, is returning in 2022 to celebrate the popular free-to-play shooter series. This seventh annual conference takes place on July 16, and Digital Extremes is promising "exclusive news and reveals, contests, in-game activities, giveaways, developer panels," and more.

This is a digital event that will be streamed free for everyone. Digital Extremes COO Sheldon Carter said fans can expect a "jaw-dropping lineup of announcements and reveals." Additionally, there will be interactive in-game experiences happening at the same time of the event inside Warframe.

TennoCon will also feature an art and cosplay contest. Fans can submit Warframe-themed art and cosplay for a chance to be featured during the TennoCon broadcast. You can see the full rules and details in the Community Art Show submission form.

The TennoCon Dojo showcase is also returning for the 2022 event. Similar to previous years, players can sync up with others in Clans and create and customize their own Dojos for a chance to have them featured during TennoCon. Submissions for the art/cosplay and Dojo contests close on June 16.

Last year's TennoCon included the reveal of Warframe's The New War expansion, which was revealed inside Warframe. More than 700,000 people logged into the game at the same time for this event, breaking Warframe concurrent player records.

Digital Extremes will announce more details on TennoCon 2022, including its charity and donation partners, in the coming weeks.

Most Anticipated Xbox Games For 2022 And Beyond See More

Other summertime gaming events coming up soon include Summer Game Fest Live! 2022 on June 9 and the Microsoft & Bethesda showcase on June 12.