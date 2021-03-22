Tenet Is Coming To HBO Max On May 1

Batman and Inception director Christopher Nolan's latest film, the time-bending blockbuster Tenet, is coming to HBO Max quite soon. The streaming network has announced that Tenet will release on May 1, which isn't too far from now.

"Good news for anyone experiencing time linearly: Tenet is streaming May 1 on HBO via HBO Max!" the account said in a tweet that references Tenet's unique time-travel mechanics.

Good news for anyone experiencing time linearly: Tenet is streaming May 1 on HBO via HBO Max! ⌛️ pic.twitter.com/dGbxGLOwyu — HBO Max (@hbomax) March 20, 2021

After multiple delays, Tenet was released in 2020 during the pandemic. Despite releasing into an impacted movie-going market, the film made more than $363 million globally.

This is the first time Tenet is coming to HBO Max. But in 2021 things are different for Warner Bros., which is releasing all of its movies on HBO Max and in theaters. Speaking at the end of 2020, Nolan had some sharp words for this business decision. "Warner Bros. had an incredible machine for getting a filmmaker's work out everywhere, both in theaters and in the home, and they are dismantling it as we speak," he said. "They don't even understand what they're losing. Their decision makes no economic sense and even the most casual Wall Street investor can see the difference between disruption and dysfunction."

In other Tenet news, the movie is now available to watch in NYC theaters, which recently re-opened. Additionally, someone got the movie running on Game Boy Advance.

Tenet stars John David Washington, Elizabeth Debicki, Robert Pattinson, and Kenneth Branagh. Reviews for the film in aggregate were more mixed than in the past for Nolan's films, which included a Batman trilogy, Inception, Dunkirk, The Prestige, and Interstellar.

Nolan has not announced his next movie, but he usually takes around three years between films.