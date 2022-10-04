Tencent Reportedly Plans To Buy More Global Studios Outright

Amid slowing growth in its native China, gaming giant Tencent reportedly plans to buy majority shares in notable gaming studios.

By on

Comments

Tencent is one of the biggest names in gaming, and the company is well-known for its strategy of buying slices or non-majority shares of other gaming studios, particularly global ones. However, according to a new report from Reuters, it seems that Tencent will now move to buy "majority or even controlling stakes" in gaming studios, especially those in Europe.

The report states that Tencent is adopting this new approach after several years of regulatory struggles in its native China, where a fall in game approvals led to an unexpected shrinking of revenue. These "clampdowns" in its native region have caused the company's brass to look more globally for opportunities. In a recent earnings call, Tencent's chief strategy officer James Mitchell reiterated this strategy. "We will continue to be very active in terms of acquiring new game studios outside China," he said in part.

Click To Unmute
  1. Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Similarities You Likely Missed
  2. 10 Biggest Game Releases For September 2022
  3. Horizon Zero Dawn Reportedly Getting A PS5 Remake | GameSpot News
  4. Marauders | Early Access Launch Trailer | OUT NOW!
  5. BONELAB - Launch Trailer l Meta Quest
  6. Story Teaser: Lost Legacies in the Sand | Genshin Impact
  7. Romancelvania - Steam Next Fest Teaser Reveal Trailer
  8. The Game That Fights Dementia | MindGames
  9. Firearms Expert Reacts To Foxhole’s Guns
  10. FIFA 23 Video Review
  11. Cyberpunk 2077 Players Want Stadia Cloud Saves | GameSpot News
  12. Overwatch 2 - Everything To Know

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: ELDEN RING - Accolades Trailer

Given that China's regulators have displayed a skepticism (or even outright hostility) towards video games in recent years, it's not exactly surprising that Tencent would try to pursue acquisitions elsewhere. The four anonymous source for the report further stated that Tencent is particularly interested in studios that are related to the "so-called metaverse."

Tencent recently upped its ownership stake in Ubisoft to 11%, making it the Assassin's Creed publisher's single largest shareholder. Tencent bought a 16.25% stake in Elden Ring developer FromSoftware in August. Over the past year, the company has also purchased several studios outright, including Sumo Digital and Subway Surfer developer Sybo Games.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)