Game Of The Year Halo Infinite Skull Locations Destiny Is Salty GTA The Contract PS5 Restock Xbox Series X Restock
Login / Sign Up

Tencent Has Bought Turtle Rock Studios, Developer Of Back 4 Blood

The Chinese company now owns the Back 4 Blood developer.

By on

Comments

The Chinese tech company Tencent has announced yet another game developer acquisition, and this time it's Turtle Rock Studios' parent company, Slamfire.

This means that Turtle Rock will also become part of Tencent. The announcement noted that the studio will still retain its independent operations out of California, and the existing team who run studio operations, led by co-founders Phil Robb and Chris Ashton, will continue.

Click To Unmute
  1. Horizon Forbidden West - Machines of the Forbidden West
  2. Every GameSpot Game Of The Year Up To 2021
  3. The Witcher Stars Play WOULD YOU RATHER
  4. GTA V: The Contract DLC - All Dr. Dre Cutscenes
  5. Final Fantasy XIV Suspending Sales | GameSpot News
  6. Games Not To Miss On Xbox Game Pass
  7. I Played the GTA Trilogy 20 Years Later...
  8. First 57 Minutes of Warframe The New War Gameplay
  9. Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss Talk The Matrix Return
  10. DNF DUEL｜Vanguard Character Gameplay Video
  11. DNF DUEL｜Kunoichi Character Gameplay Video
  12. Don’t Starve Together - Announcement Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Back 4 Blood Video Review

"We are all looking forward to joining the Tencent family of studios,” said Steve Goldstein, president and general manager of Turtle Rock Studios. “Tencent’s outstanding partners, global reach, deep knowledge of gaming and unprecedented support will help us create the kinds of ambitious games we dream of, while allowing us to retain our autonomy and independent spirit.”

Turtle Rock is best known for developing the Left 4 Dead series, as well as the recently released zombie cooperative shooter, Back 4 Blood, 2015's Evolve, and Counter-Strike: Source (which was co-developed with Valve).

“We are huge fans of Turtle Rock’s games, especially their amazing approach to creating co-operative online games,” said Eddie Chan, chief strategy officer of Tencent Games Global. “We can’t wait to see what comes next, and we’re excited to be part of their future.”

Tencent also holds ownership over League Of Legends developer Riot Games, as well as Fortnite creators Epic Games. The company is also an investor of Ubisoft, Activision Blizzard, Grinding Gear Games--the developer of Path of Exile--and more. Turtle Rock is its latest acquisition.

Best Shooter Games Of 2021 According To Metacritic
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Back 4 Blood
PC
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)