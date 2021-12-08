Tencent Games Creates New Publishing Label Level Infinite

Tencent Games has announced the creation of a brand-new global publishing arm called Level Infinite, which will be based in Amsterdam and Singapore.

Level Infinite will begin publishing games under this new label immediately, with Synced: Off Planet for PC and Don't Starve: Newhome for mobile devices named as two of the first. Titles from Tencent studios like Lightspeed and TiMi Studio Group will be included under the Level Infinite umbrella, while existing titles like Arena of Valor will receive updates published by the new firm.

"Level Infinite’s launch represents the next stage in Tencent Games’ evolution as a global publisher and trusted brand," global CEO of Tencent Games Michelle Liu said in the official release. "We look forward to bringing gamers high-quality titles wherever and however they play."

The label will also support a number of studios self-publishing upcoming titles, including Sharkmob's Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt and Warhammer 40K: Darktide from Fatshark. Longtime game developer Funcom is also among the self-publishers being supported, for both the previously announced Metal: Hellsinger and a brand-new game debuting at The Game Awards 2021 on December 9.