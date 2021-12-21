Telltale Games Shares End Of The Year Update And 2022 Plans

Telltale Games, the studio behind The Wolf Among Us and several other chosen-driven narrative titles, has released an end of the year update announcing some of its plans for 2022 and beyond. The studio shared the news via Twitter earlier today, writing "It's been a busy year and things are only going to get more excited from here" before diving into their line-up of current projects.

END OF 2021 UPDATE:

It's been a busy year and things are only going to get more exciting from here. Thanks for being with us on this adventure so far - and we can't wait for what's next.

Have a happy, healthy rest of the holiday season and see all you folks in 2022! pic.twitter.com/D7vzArpfBN — Telltale Games (@telltalegames) December 21, 2021AS

According to Telltale Games, the studio is now using a new engine--Unreal--as they begin production on a number of new titles. Among the new games Telltale is working on is The Wolf Among Us 2, the highly-anticipated sequel to 2013's The Wolf Among Us. After going into pre-production in 2019, the studio has at last entered production on the game, developing the entire season at once.

In addition, Telltale has also announced its partnered with Deck Nine Games to work on The Expanse: A Telltale Series, a narrative-driven game set in the world of the Amazon series by the same name. Telltale said it will share more about the game in the upcoming issue of Game Informer, as well as a bit more about The Wolf Among Us 2.

This end of the year update comes two years after the company announced its "rebirth" following the studio closing back in 2018. While the studio shuttering was devastating, it was hardly unexpected considering Telltale's history of layoffs and lawsuits, which you can read about in our complete timeline detailing what happened to the Northern California studio.

As such, there's already been a concern raised over the current pace of Telltale's operations, as part of what led to its closure was how stretched thin its employees were. Telltale has already addressed these comments, writing, "One of the foundations of the new Telltale is sustainable production. We are focusing on doing this smarter (and better). Take our teaming up with Deck Nine to create The Expanse."

We go into this (and more) in the next issue of Game Informer.

Since reopening, Telltale has put out one title so far--a new Shadows mode version of its Batman: The Telltale Series game.