Tekken 8 Revealed For PS5 During State Of Play
Get ready for the next battle!
During today's State of Play, Bandai Namco kicked the show off with a first look at Tekken 8, the next installment of the long-running fighting game franchise.
The brief teaser trailer showed Jin Kazama facing off against his father, Kazuya Mishima, on a rainy and rocky cliff. Jin was able to switch to his Devil form on the fly, performing a massive punch after doing so.
