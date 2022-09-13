Tekken 8 Revealed For PS5 During State Of Play

During today's State of Play, Bandai Namco kicked the show off with a first look at Tekken 8, the next installment of the long-running fighting game franchise.

The brief teaser trailer showed Jin Kazama facing off against his father, Kazuya Mishima, on a rainy and rocky cliff. Jin was able to switch to his Devil form on the fly, performing a massive punch after doing so.

