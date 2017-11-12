Tekken 7's Next DLC Character Is Final Fantasy 15's Noctis

The next Tekken 7 DLC character has been announced--and it's a surprising one. Bandai Namco today announced that Final Fantasy XV's Noctis Lucis Caelum is coming to the fighting game in Spring 2018.

As you can see in the announcement trailer below, Noctis wields his trademark Engine Blade to do a lot of up-close-and-personal damage. He can also use magic. Additionally, you can see that there is also apparently a new Final Fantasy XV stage coming to Tekken 7 with Noctis. Check out the trailer above.

People on Twitter are basically losing their minds over the announcement that Noctis is coming to Tekken 7. The announcement came less than a day after NetherRealm announced that the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are coming to Injustice 2 as DLC characters. People didn't see that reveal coming, either.

Tekken 7 is out now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. While Noctis isn't coming to the game until 2018, Geese Howard, from the Fatal Fury and King of Fighters franchises, is launching in December--you can see some new gameplay footage here.

For more on Tekken 7, you can read our Tekken 7 review in which GameSpot's own Peter Brown awarded it an 8/10 and stated, "While some of this depth will be lost or out of reach for newcomers, there's enough fun to be had outside of hardcore competition to keep players from all walks of gaming thoroughly entertained."