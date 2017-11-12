Tekken 7's Next DLC Character Is Final Fantasy 15's Noctis

The next guest character for Bandai Namco's fighting game has been revealed.

Last updated by on

4 Comments
Final Fantasy 15 Meets Tekken 7 With Noctis DLC - Official Trailer
  1. Star Wars: The Last Jedi - TV Spot 4
  2. New Releases - Top Games Out This Week - November 12
  3. Call Of Duty WW2 Fails To Earn Its Campaign's Setting - Reboot Episode 18
  4. Let's Play Resident Evil 7 Part 1 - Resident Kinevil
  5. Red Dead Redemption 2 Microtransactions; Ubisoft Talks PS5 & Next Xbox! - GS News Roundup
  6. GS News Update: Big Zelda Breath Of The Wild Update Out Now, Here's What It Does
  7. How Cuphead's Devs Gambled On A Dream
  8. Injustice 2 - Fighter Pack 3 Trailer
  9. Mr. Robot Season 3 Episode 5 Breakdown!
  10. Sonic Forces Video Review
  11. Sonic Forces - S Ranking The Luminous Forest
  12. Tekken 7 - Early Geese Howard Gameplay
Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Final Fantasy 15 Meets Tekken 7 With Noctis DLC - Official Trailer

Related
Tekken 7
Follow

The next Tekken 7 DLC character has been announced--and it's a surprising one. Bandai Namco today announced that Final Fantasy XV's Noctis Lucis Caelum is coming to the fighting game in Spring 2018.

As you can see in the announcement trailer below, Noctis wields his trademark Engine Blade to do a lot of up-close-and-personal damage. He can also use magic. Additionally, you can see that there is also apparently a new Final Fantasy XV stage coming to Tekken 7 with Noctis. Check out the trailer above.

People on Twitter are basically losing their minds over the announcement that Noctis is coming to Tekken 7. The announcement came less than a day after NetherRealm announced that the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are coming to Injustice 2 as DLC characters. People didn't see that reveal coming, either.

Tekken 7 is out now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. While Noctis isn't coming to the game until 2018, Geese Howard, from the Fatal Fury and King of Fighters franchises, is launching in December--you can see some new gameplay footage here.

For more on Tekken 7, you can read our Tekken 7 review in which GameSpot's own Peter Brown awarded it an 8/10 and stated, "While some of this depth will be lost or out of reach for newcomers, there's enough fun to be had outside of hardcore competition to keep players from all walks of gaming thoroughly entertained."

Filed under:
Tekken 7
    •   View Comments (4)
    Join the conversation
    There are 4 comments about this story
    Load Comments (4)