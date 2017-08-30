Tekken 7 Patch 1.05 Gets You Ready To Bowl, Promises Improved Matchmaking

Bandai Namco has released a new patch for Tekken 7 today in preparation of its new DLC tomorrow, which lets you trade the ring for the bowling alley. The update also includes a few fixes for multiplayer issues and new functionality for NVIDIA's Ansel camera.

Patch 1.05 promises to improve online matchmaking, a function the developer has been trying to smooth out for some time. In this update, Bandai Namco removes the name display in Ranked Matches, so now only the player icon and their disconnection rate are visible. It also improves online tournaments. Now, when a host player disconnects from a tournament, another player will automatically become the host and continue the tournament.

The leaderboard has also been enhanced to show more info, and Bandai Namco says several other fixes and stability improvements have also been made to online matchmaking and tournament mode. The patch includes functionality for Nvidia's Ansel camera, allowing players to take screenshots in Offline mode.

Of course, patch 1.05 is mainly to prepare players for DLC 1, which brings Ultimate Tekken Bowling to Tekken 7. The bowling mini-game first debuted in Tekken Tag Tournament for PlayStation 2 and allows you to choose your favorite character to hit the lanes for a game of 10-pin bowling (check out the trailer above). The DLC pack, which is included in the game's $25 season pass, also includes a host of new character costumes.