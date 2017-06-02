Tekken 7 Out Now On PS4, Xbox One, And PC

It's been a long time since it was originally announced back in 2014, but Tekken 7 is finally out today.

You can now grab the fighting game on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It'll cost you $60 for the standard edition, $85 for the digital deluxe edition, and $150 for the Collector's Edition. The Collector's edition is only available on consoles.

According to Tekken franchise director Katsushiro Harada, "It has been a long journey, but reaching today’s launch of Tekken 7 has been well worth the Tekken team's diligent efforts. We've put our blood, sweat, and souls into bringing Tekken 7 to home consoles in the hope that new players and long-time fans will enjoy our work."

The game has been available in arcades since 2016, but it's received a number of updates and upgrades for its home release. These changes include new customization options, stages, and characters; highlighting these is the addition of Street Fighter's Akuma to the roster, who plays an important role in Tekken 7's story. However, the boxing kangaroo Roger is not in this installment.

You can check out our review roundup for the game here. As GameSpot critic Peter Brown wrote in his review-in-progress, "Thanks in part to Tekken 7's penchant for quirky distractions, there's more to do in the game than simply training to be the best. The story mode is the most obvious stop, and it contains both a grand tale surrounding the series' embattled Mishima family as well as a few dozen quick looks at the game's secondary characters. All told, these will keep you entertained for a handful of hours with unexpected bouts of comedy and melodrama."