Tekken 7 Bans Over 400 Accounts "Suspected" Of Cheating Ahead Of Evo

Over 400 accounts have reportedly been banned from Tekken 7 following a recent update targeting players suspected of cheating and/or boosting their ranks.

According to producer Michael Murray, the 3D fighter received an update on August 3 that takes out "people suspected of using a cheat tool in Ranked Matches." Others who were found cheating or violating the game's End-User License Agreement (EULA) were also banned from Tekken 7.

Murray outlined the specific kinds of players that have been banned from the game. Those who play multiple matches against the same opponent "within a certain time frame" and no other matches in between were banned, as this is seemingly an exploit to boost a person's Rank.

For example, players who, within a certain time frame, had many matches against the same opponent, finishing the match in an extremely short amount of time each time. Over 400 players were banned for infractions, and players found cheating will be banned moving forward. — Michael Murray (@mykeryu) August 4, 2021

This explanation led to some confusion, so Murray provided a further explanation. The players that were banned played multiple matches in quick succession of each other, with rounds lasting "way less than 10 seconds" and the subsequent winner walking away with perfects on most occasions.

Rematching against someone you're having fun with shouldn't get you banned, according to Murray. It's when you exploit the system to boost your rank or cheat in Tekken 7 that results in punishment. Murray said that while the team can't address individual cases where someone might have been inappropriately banned, they're "hoping to improve the experience of everyone playing the game."

This huge banwave comes just days before Evo 2021, which will be held on August 6-8 and August 13-15. Alongside Tekken 7 are other popular fighters like Guilty Gear Strive and Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate. You can watch Evo 2021 right here, as well as on the organization's official Twitch channel.