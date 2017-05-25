Tekken 7 And Star Trek: Bridge Crew Optimized For PC In Latest Nvidia Driver

The latest update to Nvidia's graphics driver--version 382.33--brings optimizations for two upcoming games on PC: Tekken 7 and Star Trek: Bridge Crew. In addition to fine-tuning performance for these new releases, version 382.33 fixes the following issues from previous drivers:

Windows 10 Creator’s Update: The Windows Store does not open when 3D Vision is enabled with a GTX Titan X.

Prey: Stuttering occurs during gameplay with a GTX 1080 Ti.

Windows 10 Creator’s Update: In multi-display mode, extended monitors cannot be be put into sleep mode with a GTX 1070.

Blue-screen crash occurs pointing to driver (Nvlddmkm.sys) after the system reboots from sleep mode with a GTX 1060.

SLI cannot be enable unless Norton 360 is disabled or Windows is booted in Safe Mode with GTX 970 cards.

There are also a handful of known issues still present in this latest driver:

DirectX 11 games: On some titles, in-game V-Sync does not work if Fast Sync is selected from the Nvidia Control Panel. Consequently, the game frame rate is not locked to the maximum refresh rate, resulting in possible tearing.

SteamVR titles: SteamVR may crash when launched. To workaround, uninstall GeForce Experience or reinstall the Nvidia driver.

GeForce GTX 1070: Games (Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, For Honor) do not recognize the custom refresh rates set using the Nvidia Control Panel.

GeForce GTX 1080 with Battlefield 1 XP1: With SLI enabled, corruption appears in the game when switching between full-screen and windowed mode.

GeForce GTX 1080 Ti with Mass Effect: Andromeda: Random memory errors may occur when playing the game.

GeForce GTX 1080 Ti with Sid Meier's Civilization VI: G-Sync/SLI/DirectX 12--Black corruption appears while entering the in-game menu after skipping the cutscene.

For a full breakdown of what Nvidia's 382.33 driver does, check out the complete release notes. If you're an Nvidia user, be sure to download this update through GeForce Experience or the company's website.

Tekken 7 launches June 2 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

Star Trek: Bridge Crew is exclusive to virtual reality for both Oculus Rift and HTC Vive on PC, and PlayStation VR. The game allows for a team of four to take on different roles within a spaceship in the Star Trek universe. It comes out May 30 for the aforementioned VR platorms.