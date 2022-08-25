Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Are Coming To Knockout City

They'll be playable characters in a paid bundle.

By on

Comments

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will make an upcoming cameo in Knockout City, Velan Studio's free-to-play dodgebrawl game. Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo and Donatello will appear as playable characters alongside the new crew, The Mutants, in Knockout City's Season 7. Mutants Neon, Susan, Ratfink, and Goober will be four new playable characters who are "showing the world that they belong above ground with the rest of the Brawlers."

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles aren't free, however. The TMNT bundle that includes all four turtle characters and their unique intro poses is $20. Players will not be able to use Holobux, in-game currency earned by completing activities, to purchase the bundle.

What will be free is the TMNT event in Knockout City. In week four and five of Season 7, an in-game event with opportunities to earn TMNT-themed cosmetics will take place. A brand-new arena called the Sludge Work will also appear in Season 7 and features an ever-changing platform with changing sludge-filled areas. This means some areas and routes will be closed off, thanks to sludge, and players will have to adapt quickly.

Knockout City Season 7 Mutant Mutiny begins August 30 and will last for 13 weeks. It'll start with the TMNT event and will progress into Holo-Ween, Containtment Breach, and finally, Midnight Madness events. Knockout City is available on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

