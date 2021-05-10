Teen Titans' Beast Boy Is Coming To Fortnite

Diligent Fortnite Battle Pass chasers likely already have the Teen Titans' Raven unlocked, and one of her closest allies is coming to the island too, though for most players he won't come free. Beast Boy is coming to Fortnite in the Item Shop update on Thursday, May 13 at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET, but you can unlock Beats Boy early by taking part in the upcoming Teen Titans Cup.

Joining Beast Boy is a pair of accessories for players who prefer to complete a cosmetic set. The shapeshifting hero's set also includes the Bonk Bat Pickaxe and Couch Titan Back Bling, made complete with a full pizza and video game controller strapped to the hero's back. Players can swap between Beast Boy's usual look and his "primal" look with the Built-In Emote, Go Ape, that turns the hero into a green gorilla. A price for the set has not yet been revealed.

Players who want to celebrate the Teen Titans' star duo in Fortnite can take part in the Teen Titans Cup beginning on May 12. This Duos tournament will pair players as the budding romantics, Raven and Beast Boy, where top qualifiers will unlock the Beast Boy outfit and Back Bling sooner than their arrival in the Item Shop. Meanwhile, simply participating in the Cup at all will unlock the BBRae Loading Screen, which celebrates the pair of young heroes in new artwork from Teen Titans artist Gabriel Picolo.

While more Teen Titans haven't been confirmed yet, we know more DC Comics heroes and villains are on their way in the weeks ahead, alongside the Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point comics.