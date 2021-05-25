Techland Teases Dying Light 2 Online Stream Set For May 27

After a week of cryptic teases on social media, Techland has finally announced that more Dying Light 2 info will be revealed during an online Twitch stream on May 27 at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET. First announced back in 2018, Dying Light 2 is Techland's follow up to its popular open-world zombie survival game from 2015. While we had extensive looks at the game back at E3 2019, the sequel has been notably absent for nearly two years, but now, we can expect to hear and see more from the elusive game this week.

While we're still in the dark about what will be shown, the developer has recently been focused on answering fan feedback and addressing concerns about why the game has been in the dark for some time. Though we can assume that we can expect more details about the game, these teases look to be hyping something more.

In the last week, Techland's Twitter page posted bite-sized cryptic videos that showed off text asking, "Are You Dying 2 Know More?" The video teases eventually revealed the date and time for when Techland's next stream will take place.

As a refresher, be sure to check out our feature explaining Everything We Know about Dying Light 2. As a sequel to the original, taking place after The Following DLC's ending, it set up a rather bleak future for humanity. Now set in a post-apocalyptic world, referred to as a modern dark age, you'll play as a courier named Aiden, who has to explore a massive, zombie-infested city and deal with warring factions fighting for control. While it looks to have a similar conceit as its predecessor, the developers of Dying Light 2 have stated that there are more opportunities for player choice in this game, and these choices will affect the state of the city.

GameSpot will be co-hosting the reveal stream on our Twitch channel, so be sure to subscribe and check back on May 27 at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET for the reveal of what's new with Dying Light 2.