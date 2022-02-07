Techland Outlines Dyling Light 2 Bug Fixes And Updates In The Works

Despite a day one patch that brought more than 1,000 bug fixes to Dying Light 2: Stay Human, developer Techland is now detailing that many, many more bug fixes are on the way.

The developer took to Twitter to break down some of the updates and bug fixes players can expect on each platform, with many of the bug fixes outlined ready for implementation. Most critical among these updates are fixes that will address various instances of the game crashing across all platforms, infinitely long black screens on all platforms, online connection stability on consoles, and more.

Hello Survivors!

We have implemented some hotfixes over the weekend and will be continuing to add more in the coming days.

Thank you for your incredible support and patience. Here is our plan for the upcoming week: — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) February 6, 2022

The list of fixes for both Xbox and PlayStation are notably longer than that of the PC version of Dying Light 2, which is available on Steam and the Epic Games Store. While many of the fixes appear to be ready, there are a number of bugs the team is still working to address, including bugs preventing story progression and endless death loops.

PS gamers - we will be submitting a new Hotfix by the middle of next week at the latest. pic.twitter.com/Iq2pLxqf4h — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) February 6, 2022

However, it's not all bug fixes. Techland is also looking to introduce some new features to its open-world zombie RPG as well. Xbox Series X users will be getting a 60fps variable refresh rate mode, and all versions of the game will receive additional backup save options and the ability to enable English voiceover, even if the local language isn't English. The game will receive balance changes as well, though Techland didn't dive into detail on what those changes will look like.

As for when some of these updates will be arriving, Techland states that a hotfix for the console versions should be coming in the middle of the week at the latest. Prior to launch, Techland boasted of Dying Light 2's 500-hour completion time, before clarifying that the lengthy playtime would only be for players who sought to complete 100% of the game. For those just looking to finish the main story and side quests, Dying Light 2 is said to be around 80 hours long, with roughly 20 hours needed to finish just the main story.