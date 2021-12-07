Teaser Trailer For Halo TV Series Revealed Ahead Of The Game Awards

The first full-length trailer for the new Halo TV series is coming this week during The Game Awards, and ahead of that, a teaser video is here to get fans excited.

This new teaser reveals more that the first video, showing a group of Spartans running through a hangar and presumably getting ready to go out on a mission. Check it out below.

Filming on the Halo TV series wrapped in July this year, following delays related to COVID. The show is now in post-production and teams are "knee deep" in finishing the visual effects and other post-production efforts ahead of its release on Paramount+ in 2022.

Pablo Schreiber stars as Master Chief in the TV show, with Californication's Natascha McElhone as Dr. Halsey. Jen Taylor, who voices Cortana in the games, will play her in the show.

In other Halo news, the campaign unlocks on December 8 and you can read our Halo Infinite campaign review to learn more. The game's multiplayer is available now, and you can read our top 14 tips to get up to speed.

The Game Awards airs this Thursday, December 9, starting at 5 PM ET / 8 PM ET. For more, check out GameSpot's rundown of everything you need to know about The Game Awards.