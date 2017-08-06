Tease For Next Game Of Thrones Episode Reveals What's Coming Next

Following tonight's shortest-ever episode of Game of Thrones, HBO has now published a teaser trailer for next Sunday's episode--and it's pretty intense. You can watch the trailer below, but of course be aware that it contains pretty massive spoilers.

Tonight's episode, "The Spoils of War," was only 50 minutes long, making it the shortest-ever episode of the acclaimed HBO show. Things return to normal for the August 13 episode, which moves back to around the normal length, coming in at 59 minutes. And the Season 7 finale is the longest-ever episode.

For lots more on the "The Spoils of War," you can check out GameSpot's breakdown of the episode's biggest moments here.

Season 7 is the penultimate season of Game of Thrones. While the show will wrap up with Season 8, HBO is exploring as many as five prequels.