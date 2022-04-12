Teamfight Tactics 12.7 Patch Notes: Prepping For Worlds
The final patch before the Set Six/6.5 World Championship drops this week.
Riot Games has released the Teamfight Tactics 12.7 patch notes ahead of the game's next world championship tournament, giving players a glimpse of what to expect during the next big competition.
Many augments are undergoing changes in this new patch, including Electrocharge becoming more costly to use, the removal of Hextech Crest, and a slight buff to Woodland Charm's health boost. A few augments will also see their tiers adjusted, including Four Score and Tiny Titans dropping from gold to silver while Hextech Heart and Sniper's Nest bump up from silver to gold.
Multiple units in all tiers will be adjusted with the TFT 12.7 patch as well, with notable changes including Tier 3 Tryndamere's Spinning Slash dealing more damage and Seraphine Tier 4's mana buff decreasing slightly.
The Teamfight Tactics 12.7 patch will go live on both PC and mobile April 13, just in time for the Set Six/6.5 World Championship beginning April 29. 32 players from around the world will compete for a chance to play in the grand finals on May 1 and take home the $48,000 first prize.
Teamfight Tactics Patch 12.7 Notes
Systems
Use the center emote in the emote wheel pre-game loadout to change what emote plays when your Tactician jumps out of portals.
Augments
Double Trouble I/II/III bonus AD, AP, Armor, and MR: 30/40/50 → 25/35/45
Electrocharge I: 50/65/80/95 → 60/75/90/105
Electrocharge II: 75/95/115/135 → 85/105/125/145
Electrocharge III: 90/120/150/180 → 105/135/165/200
Electrocharge no longer appears on Stage 4-6
Enchanter Soul additional gold: 8 → 12
Four Score Tier: Gold → Silver
Golden Ticket chance for free refresh: 45% → 50%
Hextech Unity Removed
Hextech Heart Tier: Silver → Gold
Hextech Crest Removed
High Five Tier: Prismatic → Gold
Irresistible Charm Silver → Gold
Junkyard no longer appears on Stage 3-3
Junkyard amount of Turns for a Component: 3 → 4
Makeshift Armor III Armor & Magic Resist: 80 → 75
Pirates (Mercenary) 1 gold drop on kill chance: 50% → 66%
Scholar Crest Removed
Sharpshooter (Twinshot) Tier: Gold → Prismatic
Sniper’s Nest Tier: Silver → Gold
So Small Dodge chance: 30% → 25%
Spell Blade Ability Power scaling on basic attack after casting an ability: 200% → 180%
Triforce I/II/III Attack Speed: 23/33/43% → 13/23/33%
Thieving Rascals no longer appears on 3-3
Thieving Rascals chance for a Yordle to spawn with a pilfered component: 40% → 33%
Tiny Titans Tier: Gold → Silver
Twinshot Soul additional Gold: 8 → 4
Windfall Gold: 18/30/45 → 20/35/55
Woodland Charm Health: 1600 → 1800
Woodland Trinket Removed
Traits
Scholar Mana: 5/10/20 → 5/15/25
Twinshot Attack Damage: 10/25/45/80 → 10/25/40/70
Yordle (6) Mana Reduction: 25% → 30%
Units: Tier 2
Ashe Bugfix: Ashe’s Mana is now 30/60 as intended
Ashe Volley Attack Damage ratio: 100% → 110%
Units: Tier 3
Tryndamere Spinning Slash base Damage: 50/75/100 → 70/90/110
Units: Tier 4
Seraphine Mana buff: 80/150 → 70/130
Units: Tier 5
Galio Colossal Entrance percent max Health Damage: 8% → 10%
Zeri Attack Speed: 0.8 → 0.9
Small Changes
Augments
Featherweights no longer appears on Stage 4-6
Keepers I/II adjacent allies shield value: 150/225 → 160/240
Lifelong Learning no longer appears on Stage 3-3 (Already does not appear on Stage 4-6)
Luden’s Echo no longer appears on Stage 4-6
Mercenary Heart & Crest no longer appears on Stage 4-6 when it’s too late to start stacking losses effectively
Rich Get Richer no longer appears on Stage 3-3 (Already does not appear on Stage 4-6)
Stand United no longer appears on Stage 1-4 when it’s too difficult to utilize
Stored Power no longer appears on Stage 3-3 when it’s too late to stack
Trade Sector no longer appears on Stage 3-3 (Already does not appear on Stage 4-6)
True Twos no longer appears on Stage 3-3 (Already does not appear on Stage 4-6)
Underdogs no longer appears on Stage 4-6
Verdant Veil no longer appears on Stage 1-4
Units: Tier 1
Caitlyn max Mana buff: 0/110 → 0/100
Units: Tier 3
Cho’Gath Health: 700 → 750
Senna Piercing Darkness base Damage: 80/120/180 → 100/140/200
Units: Tier 4
Ahri Orb of Deception Damage: 125/190/450 → 135/200/450
Jhin max Mana nerf: 0/50 → 0/60
Kha’Zix Void Assault jump speed increased
Units: Tier 5
Viktor max Mana nerf: 0/140 → 0/145
Bug Fixes
Ashe Bugfix: Ashe’s Mana is now 30/60 as intended
Mobile Tutorial - Kayle now uses the correct portrait.
Fixed an issue reducing some Augments’ appearance rates on Stage 1-4.
No longer compensating: Veigar now correctly only attacks once between casts (down from two) when he gains enough mana to repeat cast via the following: Blue Battery 1 + Blue Battery 2 + 6 Yordle + Radiant Blue Buff.
