Teamfight Tactics 12.7 Patch Notes: Prepping For Worlds

Riot Games has released the Teamfight Tactics 12.7 patch notes ahead of the game's next world championship tournament, giving players a glimpse of what to expect during the next big competition.

Many augments are undergoing changes in this new patch, including Electrocharge becoming more costly to use, the removal of Hextech Crest, and a slight buff to Woodland Charm's health boost. A few augments will also see their tiers adjusted, including Four Score and Tiny Titans dropping from gold to silver while Hextech Heart and Sniper's Nest bump up from silver to gold.

Ahri's Tier 2 unit will see its Volley attack boosted slightly in this new patch.

Multiple units in all tiers will be adjusted with the TFT 12.7 patch as well, with notable changes including Tier 3 Tryndamere's Spinning Slash dealing more damage and Seraphine Tier 4's mana buff decreasing slightly.

The Teamfight Tactics 12.7 patch will go live on both PC and mobile April 13, just in time for the Set Six/6.5 World Championship beginning April 29. 32 players from around the world will compete for a chance to play in the grand finals on May 1 and take home the $48,000 first prize.

Teamfight Tactics Patch 12.7 Notes

Systems

Use the center emote in the emote wheel pre-game loadout to change what emote plays when your Tactician jumps out of portals.

Augments

Double Trouble I/II/III bonus AD, AP, Armor, and MR: 30/40/50 → 25/35/45

Electrocharge I: 50/65/80/95 → 60/75/90/105

Electrocharge II: 75/95/115/135 → 85/105/125/145

Electrocharge III: 90/120/150/180 → 105/135/165/200

Electrocharge no longer appears on Stage 4-6

Enchanter Soul additional gold: 8 → 12

Four Score Tier: Gold → Silver

Golden Ticket chance for free refresh: 45% → 50%

Hextech Unity Removed

Hextech Heart Tier: Silver → Gold

Hextech Crest Removed

High Five Tier: Prismatic → Gold

Irresistible Charm Silver → Gold

Junkyard no longer appears on Stage 3-3

Junkyard amount of Turns for a Component: 3 → 4

Makeshift Armor III Armor & Magic Resist: 80 → 75

Pirates (Mercenary) 1 gold drop on kill chance: 50% → 66%

Scholar Crest Removed

Sharpshooter (Twinshot) Tier: Gold → Prismatic

Sniper’s Nest Tier: Silver → Gold

So Small Dodge chance: 30% → 25%

Spell Blade Ability Power scaling on basic attack after casting an ability: 200% → 180%

Triforce I/II/III Attack Speed: 23/33/43% → 13/23/33%

Thieving Rascals no longer appears on 3-3

Thieving Rascals chance for a Yordle to spawn with a pilfered component: 40% → 33%

Tiny Titans Tier: Gold → Silver

Twinshot Soul additional Gold: 8 → 4

Windfall Gold: 18/30/45 → 20/35/55

Woodland Charm Health: 1600 → 1800

Woodland Trinket Removed

Traits

Scholar Mana: 5/10/20 → 5/15/25

Twinshot Attack Damage: 10/25/45/80 → 10/25/40/70

Yordle (6) Mana Reduction: 25% → 30%

Units: Tier 2

Ashe Bugfix: Ashe’s Mana is now 30/60 as intended

Ashe Volley Attack Damage ratio: 100% → 110%

Units: Tier 3

Tryndamere Spinning Slash base Damage: 50/75/100 → 70/90/110

Units: Tier 4

Seraphine Mana buff: 80/150 → 70/130

Units: Tier 5

Galio Colossal Entrance percent max Health Damage: 8% → 10%

Zeri Attack Speed: 0.8 → 0.9

Small Changes

Augments

Featherweights no longer appears on Stage 4-6

Keepers I/II adjacent allies shield value: 150/225 → 160/240

Lifelong Learning no longer appears on Stage 3-3 (Already does not appear on Stage 4-6)

Luden’s Echo no longer appears on Stage 4-6

Mercenary Heart & Crest no longer appears on Stage 4-6 when it’s too late to start stacking losses effectively

Rich Get Richer no longer appears on Stage 3-3 (Already does not appear on Stage 4-6)

Stand United no longer appears on Stage 1-4 when it’s too difficult to utilize

Stored Power no longer appears on Stage 3-3 when it’s too late to stack

Trade Sector no longer appears on Stage 3-3 (Already does not appear on Stage 4-6)

True Twos no longer appears on Stage 3-3 (Already does not appear on Stage 4-6)

Underdogs no longer appears on Stage 4-6

Verdant Veil no longer appears on Stage 1-4

Units: Tier 1

Caitlyn max Mana buff: 0/110 → 0/100

Units: Tier 3

Cho’Gath Health: 700 → 750

Senna Piercing Darkness base Damage: 80/120/180 → 100/140/200

Units: Tier 4

Ahri Orb of Deception Damage: 125/190/450 → 135/200/450

Jhin max Mana nerf: 0/50 → 0/60

Kha’Zix Void Assault jump speed increased

Units: Tier 5

Viktor max Mana nerf: 0/140 → 0/145

Bug Fixes