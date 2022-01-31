Team17 Publicly Condemned By Former Business Partner For Selling NFTs

Indie developer Aggro Crab Games has put out a strong statement against NFTs. The studio condemned one of its business partners, publisher Team17 after it had announced it would begin selling NFTs. Aggro Crab has only worked on one game together with Team17 so far, and that was 2020's Going Under.

The statement reads, "We believe NFTs cannot be environmentally friendly, or useful, and really are just an overall ****ing grift. Please do not harass employees at Team17 or the devs under their umbrella, as this decision seems to have taken everyone off guard and likely came from the very top."

"Needless to say, we will not be working with them on further titles and encourage other indie developers to do the same unless this decision is reversed. I ****ing hate it here," says founder Nick Kaman and creative director Caelan Pollock.

The backlash from the online community was strong enough that the publisher has since deleted its Tweet of the NFT announcement. NFTs have been a hot-button topic in the games space, with companies such as Ubisoft going all-in on the venture, while audiences and developers remain skeptical about them.