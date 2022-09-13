Team Ninja Debuts PS5-Exclusive Rise Of The Ronin During State Of Play

Ninja Gaiden developer Team Ninja has another intense-looking action game on the horizon--although it'll be a while before you get to play it. The developer announced the PlayStation 5-exclusive open-world action game Rise of the Ronin with a new trailer that gives a sense of both a cinematic story and some intense, inventive combat.

Team Ninja and publisher Koei Tecmo announced the game with a trailer during Sony's State of Play event. Though the trailer didn't give too much in the way of concrete details, it did suggest you'll spend the game fighting with swords and other traditional samurai weapons, as well as with rifles and other weapons that would be common in the 1860s. One shot also suggested players will ride horses, soar over urban areas with a sort of hang glider, and wield weapons lit with flame. Check out the trailer below.

According to the PlayStation Blog, the game is "historically inspired," and is set at the end of Japan's Eido period. Team Ninja calls the game its "most ambitious to date." The historical setting is a dark one for Japan, with a number of forces influencing the country and a civil war raging.

"Rise of the Ronin is a combat-focused open-world action RPG that takes place in Japan at a time of great change," Team Ninja wrote in the blog. "It is the very end of a 300-year long Edo Period, commonly known as 'Bakumatsu'. Set in the late 19th century, Japan is facing the darkest of times as it struggles with its oppressive rulers and deadly diseases while western influence permeates as civil war continues to rage between the Tokugawa Shogunate and the Anti-Shogunate factions."

Team Ninja also wrote that it intends to fully face the history of the period in Rise of the Ronin.

"By harnessing all the skills and knowledge we’ve gained over the years we really wanted to take things to the next level by attempting to thoroughly portray the most critical revolution in the history of Japan, including the darkest and ugliest chapters that many will shy away from," the developer wrote in the blog. It also sounds like you'll meet some ambiguous characters along the way, and you'll have to choose who you want to side with as you wander Japan as a warrior without a master.

Rise of the Ronin is set to release sometime in 2024, though we don't have any further details about when to expect it.