Team Fortress 2 Reached 150,000 Players On PC For The First Time In 14 Years

For the first time in the game's 14-year history, Valve's hero shooter Team Fortress 2 has managed to surpass 150,000 concurrent players on PC.

According to stats reported by SteamDB and the site's creator, Pavel Djundik, Team Fortress 2 amassed 151, 253 players on Friday, June 25. This is the all-time peak for Team Fortress 2, which originally launched in 2007. As of this writing, the game currently has a little under 120,000 players currently active, with a 24-hour peak of approximately 140,000 players.

It's possible that some players were bots, as Valve has been battling them for years. In a June 22 update for Team Fortress 2, Valve outlined tweaks to curb bot activity, particularly around name changing and player emulation. Still, according to Game Rant, players have reported that bots are once again causing trouble.

Over on the game's subreddit, Team Fortress 2 players have posted photos and videos of bots running amok. Though there is a decrease in activity, players have found whole servers populated by bots.

"Seeing the hell of the TF2 bot crisis, I just want to remind players that each bot you vote to kick, each round you join after being kicked by bots, each day you continue to play even though the bots continue to fight helps TF2," Redditor fireballcat123 said. "Without you, servers would be dominated by bots and no one could join, killing the game. Just wanted to say that because why not."