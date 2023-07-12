Team Fortress 2 Gets 14 New Maps As Part Of Major Summer Update
Valve has also added an official Versus Saxton Hale mode as part of the update, along with other officialized community-made content.
Valve's promised major summer update for 2007 game Team Fortress 2 is here, and it's adding 14 new maps, a new game mode, new taunts, effects, and a whole heap of bug fixes and quality-of-life update.
While most of what's new to the game is community-made content that's been given an official released, it's still a major update for a game that's over 15 years old. The new content will come into play as part of a summer event that will run through to September 15.
Excitingly, the fan-made Versus Saxton Hale mode has been made official as part of the update, with four new maps released for the asymmetrical multiplayer mode. The mode is a variant on Arena mode where a whole team of players take on one overpowered player who takes the role of Saxton Hale, or another powerful boss.
The other community-created content released with this update includes 10 maps, 25 new cosmetic items, 6 new taunts, 20 unusual effects, and 10 new war paints.
The Valve team has also fixed a number of bugs and exploits as part of the update, as well as adding general "security and stability improvements. You can check out the full patch notes for the summer update below.
Team Fortress 2 Summer 2023 Update
- Featuring 14 new community maps: Sharkbay, Rotunda, Phoenix, Cashworks, Venice, Reckoner, Sulfur, Hardwood, Pelican Peak, Selbyen, VSH Tiny Rock, VSH Distillery, VSH Skirmish, and VSH Nucleus
- Added the Summer 2023 Cosmetic Case
- Contains 25 new community-contributed items
- Added 6 new community-contributed taunts to the Mann Co. Store
- Taunt: Killer Joke
- Taunt: Star-Spangled Strategy
- Taunt: The Head Doctor
- Taunt: Tuefort Tango
- Taunt: The Road Rager
- Taunt: The Killer Signature
- Added 20 new community-created Unusual effects
- 12 new effects for Unusual hats
- 8 new effects for Unusual taunts
- Added the Summer 2023 War Paint Case
- Contains 10 new community-created War Paints that make-up the Summer 2023 Collection
- Has a chance to give a taunt Unusualifier as a bonus item
- All cosmetic and taunt cases will grant Summer 2023 Unusual effects instead of their normal Unusual effects during the Summer event. This does not include crates.
- The Summer event runs through September 15th, 2023
General
- Security and stability improvements
- Fixed the Mann vs. Machine upgrade panel closing after receiving a matchmaking party invite
- Fixed an exploit related to the ConTracker and being able to move/shoot while it's deployed
- Fixed the Strange Count Transfer Tool not being able to transfer stats for Sandvich items
- Fixed the Engineer not being able to move for a short period of time after doing The High Five taunt
- Fixed missing No Headphones style for the Universal Translator
- Fixed Engineer teleporter audio that was referencing the dispenser by mistake in Spanish
- Fixed incorrect alpha channels for the Smissmas 2021/2022 Cosmetic Case models
- Fixed the Winter 2019 War Paint Case not being shown in the Mann Co. Store
- Updated/Added some tournament medals
- Updated pl_enclosure_final to fix localization issues
- Updated cp_gravelpit_snowy
- Boosted volume of snowman explosions
- Added occluders to C to improve performance
- Improved clipping
- Updated cp_steel
- Prop collision cleanup and improved player clipping
- Explosive splash bug collisions on stairs, props, etc., around the map
- Spawn point issues (collision, prop blocking, clipping, etc.)
- Fix Pyro door exploit on A
- Fix choke and spam issues into Blu & Red spawns
- Fix Pixel walk collision issues
- Fixing ceiling clipping and stuck spots including exploits
- Clean up geometry in spawns, the spawn locations and their exits
- Fix roof readability issues, with sticky and rocket jumping
- Fix rare double death bug when falling into pit
- Fix Cliff stuck spots and ledges in E pit
- Removed head glitch tele spawn on A-B connector
- Fix rare overtime cap bug
- Fix Red team getting stuck in spawn door to A
- Updated cp_mossrock
- Fixed numerous perch points
- Fixed players being able to get under Blu spawn
- Fixed a location where a teleporter could be build out of the map
- Fixed collision on rock near final point so it is more accurate to the visuals
- Fixed lots of small visual bugs
- Fixed some small exploits
- Improved optimisation
