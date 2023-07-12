Team Fortress 2 Gets 14 New Maps As Part Of Major Summer Update

Valve's promised major summer update for 2007 game Team Fortress 2 is here, and it's adding 14 new maps, a new game mode, new taunts, effects, and a whole heap of bug fixes and quality-of-life update.

While most of what's new to the game is community-made content that's been given an official released, it's still a major update for a game that's over 15 years old. The new content will come into play as part of a summer event that will run through to September 15.

Excitingly, the fan-made Versus Saxton Hale mode has been made official as part of the update, with four new maps released for the asymmetrical multiplayer mode. The mode is a variant on Arena mode where a whole team of players take on one overpowered player who takes the role of Saxton Hale, or another powerful boss.

The other community-created content released with this update includes 10 maps, 25 new cosmetic items, 6 new taunts, 20 unusual effects, and 10 new war paints.

The Valve team has also fixed a number of bugs and exploits as part of the update, as well as adding general "security and stability improvements. You can check out the full patch notes for the summer update below.

Team Fortress 2 Summer 2023 Update

Featuring 14 new community maps: Sharkbay, Rotunda, Phoenix, Cashworks, Venice, Reckoner, Sulfur, Hardwood, Pelican Peak, Selbyen, VSH Tiny Rock, VSH Distillery, VSH Skirmish, and VSH Nucleus

Added the Summer 2023 Cosmetic Case Contains 25 new community-contributed items



Added 6 new community-contributed taunts to the Mann Co. Store Taunt: Killer Joke Taunt: Star-Spangled Strategy Taunt: The Head Doctor Taunt: Tuefort Tango Taunt: The Road Rager Taunt: The Killer Signature



Added 20 new community-created Unusual effects 12 new effects for Unusual hats 8 new effects for Unusual taunts



Added the Summer 2023 War Paint Case Contains 10 new community-created War Paints that make-up the Summer 2023 Collection Has a chance to give a taunt Unusualifier as a bonus item



All cosmetic and taunt cases will grant Summer 2023 Unusual effects instead of their normal Unusual effects during the Summer event. This does not include crates.

The Summer event runs through September 15th, 2023

General

Security and stability improvements

Fixed the Mann vs. Machine upgrade panel closing after receiving a matchmaking party invite

Fixed an exploit related to the ConTracker and being able to move/shoot while it's deployed

Fixed the Strange Count Transfer Tool not being able to transfer stats for Sandvich items

Fixed the Engineer not being able to move for a short period of time after doing The High Five taunt

Fixed missing No Headphones style for the Universal Translator

Fixed Engineer teleporter audio that was referencing the dispenser by mistake in Spanish

Fixed incorrect alpha channels for the Smissmas 2021/2022 Cosmetic Case models

Fixed the Winter 2019 War Paint Case not being shown in the Mann Co. Store

Updated/Added some tournament medals

Updated pl_enclosure_final to fix localization issues

Updated cp_gravelpit_snowy Boosted volume of snowman explosions Added occluders to C to improve performance Improved clipping



Updated cp_steel Prop collision cleanup and improved player clipping Explosive splash bug collisions on stairs, props, etc., around the map Spawn point issues (collision, prop blocking, clipping, etc.) Fix Pyro door exploit on A Fix choke and spam issues into Blu & Red spawns Fix Pixel walk collision issues Fixing ceiling clipping and stuck spots including exploits Clean up geometry in spawns, the spawn locations and their exits Fix roof readability issues, with sticky and rocket jumping Fix rare double death bug when falling into pit Fix Cliff stuck spots and ledges in E pit Removed head glitch tele spawn on A-B connector Fix rare overtime cap bug Fix Red team getting stuck in spawn door to A

