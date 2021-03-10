TCL's Alto 8+ Soundbar With A Built-In Subwoofer And Fire TV Is Down To $75 Today

If you're looking to upgrade your home theater experience, you'll want to consider adding a soundbar to your setup--a TV's built-in speakers can only do so much. Good soundbars can cost you hundreds of dollars, but you can get your hands on a really solid one for less than $100 today. The Amazon-owned online store Woot is running a steep markdown on the TCL Alto 8+ 2.1 channel soundbar, dropping its price to $75. That's $125 off its usual $200 list price. Amazon itself has the same soundbar on sale for $157, as a point of comparison.

The deal is available for the next 8 days or until it sells out, and the latter is more likely--Woot's hottest deals usually disappear fairly quickly. It comes with free standard shipping for Prime members with estimated delivery between March 15 and March 17.

The TCL Alto 8+ 2.1 channel soundbar comes with a Fire TV 4K streaming player built-in, so you can use it in place of having a smart TV to access thousands of channels and apps, including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, and more. Of course, you can use it with a TV that's already "smart"--as CNET points out, you might even prefer the TCL Alto 8+ interface to the smart UI that comes built into your TV. The Alto 8+ also comes with a voice remote that lets you use Alexa to control the soundbar and compatible TV functions like power, volume, and navigation, which is pretty handy.

TCL Alto 8+ 2.1 channel soundbar (Fire TV edition)

The Alto 8+ is also notable in that it comes with a built-in subwoofer, delivering rich, powerful bass to enhance the overall audio experience. Three different sound modes for movies, music, and news are available as well, letting you choose the most optimized audio experience for what you're playing.

Though we haven't tested the TCL Alto 8+ ourselves, it's a popular pick with Amazon reviewers, with over 1,285 ratings and an average 4.3 out of 5 stars. For only 75 bucks, the TCL Alto+ seems more than worth it, especially for someone looking to upgrade with a soundbar for the first time.