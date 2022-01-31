TCL Smartphones, Tablets, And Earbuds Discounted On Amazon

If you don't need a new screen in your life, consider checking out the TCL Moveaudio S600 earbuds. Discounted by $25, the surprisingly cheap buds feature active noise canceling, up to 32 hours of playback (using the included charging case), and six microphones for improved performance during phone calls. They're also water-resistant, so you don't have to worry about getting caught in the rain or bringing them to the gym.