TCL Smartphones, Tablets, And Earbuds Discounted On Amazon
Save up to 25% on select TCL products, including the TCL 10 SE and 10L.
Amazon is offering steep discounts on four TCL products today, including the affordable TCL 10 SE and 10L smartphones. Price cuts vary across the lineup, with savings up to 25% on the Moveaudio S600 earbuds. Here's a quick look at all four discounts:
TCL 10 SE
$128 (was $160)
Typically sold for $160, the TCL 10 SE already sports an impressive price tag. Now reduced to just $128, it's an even more enticing option for budget-minded shoppers. The unlocked handset features a 6.52-inch display, 16MP rear camera, and 64GB of internal storage--which is expandable to 128GB using its microSD slot.
TCL 10L
$220 (was $280)
The TCL 10L is a bit more expensive than the 10 SE, typically selling for $280 but discounted to just $220 during Amazon's sale. You'll get a 6.53-inch FHD display, 256GB storage, 6GB RAM, and the Snapdragon 665 for breezy multitasking or a bit of light gaming.
TCL TAB 10s
$160 (was $200)
Aside from smartphones, you'll also find the TCL TAB 10s discounted to $160, down from $200. It's not the most powerful tablet on the market, although its eight hours of battery life and dedicated "Kid's Mode" make it an affordable way to keep everyone entertained on long road trips--or even a quick run to the grocery store.
TCL Moveaudio S600 Earbuds
$75 (was $100)
If you don't need a new screen in your life, consider checking out the TCL Moveaudio S600 earbuds. Discounted by $25, the surprisingly cheap buds feature active noise canceling, up to 32 hours of playback (using the included charging case), and six microphones for improved performance during phone calls. They're also water-resistant, so you don't have to worry about getting caught in the rain or bringing them to the gym.
