TCL Apparently Thinks PS5 Pro And New Xbox Are Coming In 2023/24

Electronics company TCL attended a conference in Poland and in a presentation, said that it expects a "PS5 Pro" and "new Xbox Series X|S" to arrive sometime between 2023 and 2024.

According to Polish outlet PPE, TCL's presentation showed the timeline of consoles, starting with the PS4 and Xbox One in 2013 and then the release of PS4 Pro and Xbox One X a few years later. The presentation also marks the launch of the 9th generation of consoles with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2020.

At the end of the slide, it lists the PS5 Pro and New Xbox Series X|S. TLC claims that these consoles will provide 60-120 FPS resolution at 4K, as well as have the ability to display 8K. Apparently, they will also utilize AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT technology.

This situation is potentially just a guess from TCL, as the pattern for mid-generation refreshes seems to happen about 3-4 years after the base consoles launch. The biggest argument against the existence of upgraded consoles is the rampant supply issues and chip shortages that are plaguing the current stock PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Manufacturers are still having trouble meeting the demand for launch consoles, which could make mid-cycle refreshes both difficult and unneeded at this stage.