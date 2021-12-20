Target Holiday Game Sale Has Great Deals On Big Games For Last-Minute Shoppers

Only a few more days remain before Christmas is upon us, and as far as last-minute gifts go, video games are a great option. Target currently has a massive sale on for a number of games that won't break your budget, ranging from the epic Assassin's Creed Valhalla to the indie delight that is Hades. Other big games that have been heavily discounted include Far Cry 6 and Guardians of the Galaxy for just $30 each, and Just Dance 2022 for $25 in case you know anyone who's ready to get their groove on.

For more great sales at this festive time of the year, you can also check out the deals on the Epic Games Store, as well as more savings on digital purchases in the massive Xbox winter sale. This week will also see the launch of the Steam Winter Sale, which will have its own selection of PC games available at a lower rate. Remember, you can always purchase a game on Steam and gift it to someone special if you're not in the mood to brave the crowds for some quick Christmas shopping.

Best Target Holiday Sale Game Deals

Xbox

PlayStation

Switch