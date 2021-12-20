The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Target Holiday Game Sale Has Great Deals On Big Games For Last-Minute Shoppers
Just in time for some last-minute Christmas shopping, Target's latest sale has big discounts on some of the biggest games of the year.
Only a few more days remain before Christmas is upon us, and as far as last-minute gifts go, video games are a great option. Target currently has a massive sale on for a number of games that won't break your budget, ranging from the epic Assassin's Creed Valhalla to the indie delight that is Hades. Other big games that have been heavily discounted include Far Cry 6 and Guardians of the Galaxy for just $30 each, and Just Dance 2022 for $25 in case you know anyone who's ready to get their groove on.
For more great sales at this festive time of the year, you can also check out the deals on the Epic Games Store, as well as more savings on digital purchases in the massive Xbox winter sale. This week will also see the launch of the Steam Winter Sale, which will have its own selection of PC games available at a lower rate. Remember, you can always purchase a game on Steam and gift it to someone special if you're not in the mood to brave the crowds for some quick Christmas shopping.
Best Target Holiday Sale Game Deals
Xbox
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla -- $20 (
$60)
- Battlefield 2042 -- $40 (
$60)
- GTA V: Premium Edition -- $20 (
$40)
- Guardians of the Galaxy -- $30 (
$60)
- Far Cry 6 -- $30 (
$60)
- F1 2021 -- $30 (
$60)
- Hades -- $20 (
$40)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising -- $20 (
$60)
- Just Dance 2022 -- $25 (
$60)
- Life is Strange: True Colors -- $35 (
$60)
- Madden NFL 22 -- $30 (
$60)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition -- $30 (
$60)
- NBA 2K22 -- $30 (
$60)
- NHL 22 -- $30 (
$60)
- PGA 2K21 -- $15 (
$30)
- Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville -- $20 (
$40)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 -- $30 (
$60)
- Rider's Republic -- $30 (
$60)
PlayStation
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla -- $20 (
$60)
- Battlefield 2042 -- -- $40 (
$60)
- GTA V: Premium Edition -- $20 (
$40)
- Guardians of the Galaxy -- $30 (
$60)
- F1 2021 -- $30 (
$60)
- Far Cry 6 -- $30 (
$60)
- FIFA 22 -- $35 (
$60)
- Hades -- $20 (
$40)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising -- $20 (
$60)
- Just Dance 2022 -- $25 (
$60)
- Life is Strange: True Colors -- $35 (
$60)
- Madden NFL 22 -- $30 (
$60)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition -- $30 (
$60)
- NBA 2K22 -- $30 (
$60)
- NHL 22 -- $30 (
$60)
- PGA 2K21 -- $15 (
$30)
- Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville -- $20 (
$40)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 -- $30 (
$60)
- Rider's Republic -- $30 (
$60)
Switch
- Active Life: Outdoor Challenge -- $30 (
$70)
- Hades -- $35 (
$40)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising -- $20 (
$60)
- Just Dance 2022 -- $25 (
$60)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle -- $20 (
$60)
- Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville -- $20 (
$40)
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation