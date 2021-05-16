Target Game Sale Lets You Get Some Sports With Your Sports

"We like sports and we don't care who knows!" The Lonely Island said it, and we'll say it too. If you love playing virtual sports as much as you love real ones, then Target's current games sale has a few you're going to want to check out. Soccer, baseball, football, and basketball games are all on sale, so there's something for nearly every sports fan in your life.

Normally $50, the PS5 version of NBA 2K21 is $40 during the sale, while the PS4 and Nintendo Switch versions had their prices slashed from $30 to $20 each. Keep in mind that with the standard editions of the game, they don't qualify for free next-gen upgrades, so you will want to get the PS5-specific game if you are playing it on a PS5.

FIFA 21 is also on sale right now for $20, down from its standard $30. This version supports an upgrade from PS4 to PS5 via EA's Dual Entitlement program, which will allow for the upgrade until this year's game releases--that's usually in late September.

For the other type of football, Madden 21 is $20, down from its standard $30, as well. As with FIFA 21, it supports the Dual Entitlement program until this year's game releases, which is around August, so you can start it on a PS4 now and move to PS5 when you're able to track down a system.

And while not as prestigious a series, RBI Baseball 21 is available for $20 on Nintendo Switch instead of $30. It's the only licensed MLB game series on Switch, as MLB The Show 21 debuted this year on Xbox and PlayStation but did not come to Nintendo's system.

See all the sports games deals below and hit the button above for even more Target game deals.

Best Target sports game deals