Target Deal Days Sale Announced, Will Compete With Amazon Prime Day

Target Deal Days is going toe-to-toe with Amazon, offering deep discounts across its website on the same dates as Prime Day. Ramping up the summer sale heat is that Target's sale will actually go on for one extra day, no membership fee required.

Prime Day runs from June 21-22 across Amazon for Prime members. Target Deal Days, on the other hand, will run from June 20-22, and as Target is enjoying pointing out, there is no membership required to score discounts. Target says there will be "hundreds of thousands of discounts" across every one of the store's shopping categories, ranging from electronics to groceries, including special, limited-time deals.

Shoppers will be able to pick up their items in-store the same day with Drive Up or Order Pickup or have them shipped straight to you. Target gift cards will also be 5% off on Target.com from June 16-19.

Prime Day is always a major online shopping event, and a major reason to sign-up for Amazon's Prime membership, so it makes sense Target is looking to score some of that action for itself, no fee required. And it's not the only competing retailer looking to get in on the action--Walmart's Deals for Days sale is returning later this month as well, running from June 20-23 with no membership required.

Some Prime Day sales are already live, with deals on TV, PlayStation accessories, and more.