Target Deal Days Returns In July To Compete With Amazon Prime Day

Following the announcement that Amazon Prime Day will take place July 12-13, other major retailers are undoubtedly prepping competing sales. Target is the first major retailer to reveal its anti-Prime Day sale. Just like last year, the sale is called Target Deal Days, and it will take place during Prime Day. To get ahead of the competition, Target's sale will kick off one day earlier than Prime Day on July 11. It will run through July 13, and you can expect deals on just about every category of products you can think of.

Target Deal Days is technically an online-only event, but you can purchase items for in-store pickup and get same-day delivery for some products. Target Circle members with a Target RedCard will get 5% extra off of every item they buy.

Target has unveiled some broad discounts but hasn't announced any specific deals. Here's a list of what to expect:

Save up to $70 on Apple products

Top tech and headphones for up to 50% off

Toys for up to 50% off

Home items for up to 30% off

Apparel and accessories for up to 50% off

Kitchen appliances for up to 40% off

While video games aren't explicitly mentioned here, it's almost guaranteed that Target will have gaming deals for Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Last year, Target offered some of the same game and accessory deals we saw at other retailers, so we'd expect to see similar discounts this year.

For instance, Target had select Nintendo Switch exclusives discounted to $40 as well as steep discounts on recently released third-party hits. We also saw big discounts on some popular tech items such as Apple AirPods Pro and the Apple Watch.

You won't have to wait long to start taking advantage of Prime Day promotions. Amazon is giving away more than 30 free PC games to Prime members starting next week. Amazon's Luna controller is getting a steep discount starting next week, too.