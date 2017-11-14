Target Black Friday 2017 Ad Deals: All The Switch, PS4, Xbox One, 3DS Games On Sale

Black Friday is right around the corner, and like many other retailers, Target has released its ad well in advance to let people plan ahead. There are quite a few game deals to be had in its sales circular, although the heavy focus is on PS4 and Xbox One; there's nothing for PC gaming fans to take advantage of, and seemingly little for those on Nintendo platforms.

Unlike the Walmart and Best Buy Black Friday ads, Nintendo Switch is not featured at all, even at a regular price. Similarly, there's no sign of PS4 Pro or Xbox One X, although the older iterations of those consoles will be on sale. You can pick up a 1 TB PS4 for $200, while a 500 GB Xbox One S drops to $190 with a bonus $25 Target gift card. Target's ad lists both of these console deals as doorbusters, a term it liberally uses throughout--it even applies to the special green Zelda 2DS. We've designated doorbuster deals as such in the lists below; it's unclear how limited stock will be, but some of these offers may run out shortly after Target stores open their doors.

On the accessory side, the most notable deal is PlayStation VR for $200. This is just the headset itself, meaning you would still need to purchase the PS4's camera in order to use it. Still, that's an attractive option for those uninterested in the camera and bundled game you can get on sale for $300 or $350 elsewhere. Additionally, all PS4 DualShock 4 controllers drop to $40, while a selection of Xbox One controllers will also be $40. The ad states that "all" Xbox Live Gold and PlayStation Plus memberships will be $10 off, but only the $60, 12-month cards are pictured. It's unlikely you'll get $10 off the cheaper, short-term subscription cards.

As for games, there are quite a few on sale. However, it's unclear if certain deals apply to all platforms--for instance, Just Dance 2018 is $30 on Switch, which may or may not also be true of Xbox One and PS4 versions. The ad also states there will be more games available at the various price tiers, so at this point we don't know everything that's discounted.

What we do know is you'll be able to get Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Final Fantasy XV, For Honor, and Skyrim: Special Edition for $15 each; Ghost Recon: Wildlands, Grand Theft Auto V, Injustice 2, and Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy for $25; NBA 2K18, Destiny 2, and The Evil Within 2 for $30; and WWE 2K18, Assassin's Creed Origins, and Need for Speed Payback for $35. A trio of very recent releases--Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, Middle-earth: Shadow of War, and South Park: The Fractured But Whole--will be $30, while Call of Duty: WWII will be $45.

Below, you'll find the comprehensive list of everything we know will be on sale on Black Friday at Target. Store time openings vary by state, so check with your local store to be sure. You can also check out our in-depth lists of other retailers' Black Friday deals through these links:

Target Black Friday Game Deals

PS4

Games

Assassin's Creed Origins -- $35

Battlefield 1 Revolution -- $35

MLB The Show 17 -- $15

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare -- $25

Call of Duty: WWII -- $45

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy -- $25

Destiny 2 -- $30

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 -- $25

FIFA 18 -- $30

Final Fantasy XV -- $15

For Honor -- $15

Ghost Recon: Wildlands -- $25

Grand Theft Auto V -- $25

Horizon: Zero Dawn -- $25

Injustice 2 -- $25

Just Dance 2018 -- $30 [unconfirmed]

Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game -- $25

Lego Worlds -- $15

Madden NFL 18 -- $30

Middle-earth: Shadow of War -- $30

Minecraft: Story Mode - The Complete Adventure -- $15

NBA 2K18 -- $30

Need for Speed Payback -- $35

NHL 18 -- $35

Overwatch -- $30

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard -- $15

South Park: The Fractured But Whole -- $30

Tekken 7 -- $25

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition -- $15

The Evil Within 2 -- $30

The Sims 4 -- $35

Watch Dogs 2 -- $15

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus -- $30

WWE 2K18 -- $35

Hardware And Accessories

PlayStation 4 1 TB -- $200 [Doorbuster]

PlayStation VR -- $200 [Doorbuster]

All PS4 DualShock 4 controllers -- $40

PlayStation Plus memberships -- $10 off (possibly only 12-month cards)

Turtle Beach Stealth 400 wired headset -- $45

Lego Dimensions Starter packs -- 50% off

Skylanders Imaginators Sensei single characters, Creation Crystals, Adventure packs -- 50% off

Xbox One

Games

Assassin's Creed Origins -- $35

Battlefield 1 Revolution -- $35

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare -- $25

Call of Duty: WWII -- $45

Destiny 2 -- $30

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 -- $25

FIFA 18 -- $30

Final Fantasy XV -- $15

For Honor -- $15

Forza Horizon 3 -- $15

Forza Motorsport 7 -- $35

Gears of War 4 -- $15

Ghost Recon: Wildlands -- $25

Grand Theft Auto V -- $25

Injustice 2 -- $25

Just Dance 2018 -- $30 [unconfirmed]

Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game -- $25

Lego Worlds -- $15

Madden NFL 18 -- $30

Middle-earth: Shadow of War -- $30

Minecraft: Story Mode - The Complete Adventure -- $15

NBA 2K18 -- $30

Need for Speed Payback -- $35

NHL 18 -- $35

Overwatch -- $30

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard -- $15

South Park: The Fractured But Whole -- $30

Tekken 7 -- $25

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition -- $15

The Evil Within 2 -- $30

The Sims 4 -- $35

Watch Dogs 2 -- $15

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus -- $30

WWE 2K18 -- $35

Hardware And Accessories

Xbox One S 500 GB -- $190 with $25 gift card [Doorbuster]

Xbox One wireless controller -- $40

Xbox Live Gold memberships -- $10 off (possibly only 12-month cards)

Turtle Beach XO One wired headset -- $45

Nintendo Switch / Wii U / Wii

Games

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 -- $25

Just Dance 2018 -- $30

Just Dance 2018 -- $25 (Wii)

Lego Worlds -- $15

Super Bomberman R -- $35

Nintendo 3DS

Doorbuster Games