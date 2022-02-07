Target B2G1 Free Sale Includes Over 700 Games, Including MLB The Show 22

Target is once again running its popular buy two, get one free promotion with a catalog that encapsulates video games, action figures, books, electronics, and more. This is a mix-and-match sale, so you can pick three items across different categories, and the cheapest item will be free. The number of included items is well over 1,000--and if you can't find what you're looking for, it might be available in Amazon's B2G1 event.

Hit titles released over the past few years make up a large portion of Target's sale. Switch owners can grab Pokemon Sword & Shield, Mario Golf: Super Rush, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, and Breath of the Wild, among others. Over on PS5, you'll find the challenging roguelike Returnal and (also challenging) Demon's Souls, along with Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Several preorders are also eligible for the B2G1 deal. This includes MLB The Show 22 on Switch, Vampire: The Masquerade: Swansong, and Sniper Elite 5.

The full catalog of eligible products can be found at Target, but we've rounded up some of the notable games we found in the promotion.

B2G1 free sale at Target