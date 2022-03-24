Tango Gameworks Wants To Be Known For More Than Just Survival-Horror Games

Tango Gameworks founder Shinji Mikami says that he wants the studio to work on smaller games and non-horror titles.

In an interview with Famitsu (translated by VGC), Mikami says that Tango Gameworks currently has an image that it specializes in survival-horror games. "Of course, it’s nice to have fans think of us as a studio with a reputation for developing survival-horror games," he explains. "But we also want to be viewed as a studio that can create a wider variety of games."

Mikami also notes that The Evil Within 2 director, John Johanas, is currently working on a non-horror game, describing it as "the complete opposite of horror." Additionally, Mikami emphasized that Tango's latest release, Ghostwire: Tokyo, is not a horror title and is more of an action-adventure game.

Due to the rise of gaming subscription services, Mikami thinks it is now possible to make more smaller-scale games. He also feels that it's easier to train new development talent in smaller teams, rather than on big-budget AAA projects. Mikami says, "It is possible to gain experience in a small team and then get involved in a big project. This way, we can make even better games and projects can proceed more smoothly."

As for Mikami's goals for Tango, he explains that the studio should aim to create a "masterpiece" every decade and then nurture young developers to create games on their own. “Although we are a studio that makes games, we also want it to have the aspect of a game school where staff can learn how to make games," he explains. "We want to make it a place where you can grow as a creator and develop your skills and core while working from the bottom up."

Ghostwire: Tokyo originally was going to be The Evil Within 3. Already following up on its desire to create smaller and non-horror titles, Tango announced a new project last month called Hero Dice, a turned-based mobile game.

In GameSpot's Ghostwire: Tokyo review, Richard Wakeling says, "Ghostwire: Tokyo doesn't reinvent the wheel when it comes to open-world games, but its unique setting, tremendous attention to detail, and singular combat make it stand out amongst its contemporaries."