Tales Of Symphonia Remastered Coming To Nintendo Switch In 2023

Announced during the Nintendo Direct, Tales of Symphonia Remastered will launch on Nintendo Switch in early 2023. Originally released on the Nintendo GameCube, the game follows Llyod and Colette, as they journey to save the world from darkness.

They will meet a number of allies along their journey, like the wondering aristocrat Zelos and Presea, a lumberjack who lost her emotions. Together they will make sure that Colette, the current chosen one, can climb the Tower of Salvation and defeat the evil Desians. Tales of Symphonia Remastered will feature up to four player co-op for its real-time combat, letting you and your friends cast magic and defeat enemies together.

Tales of Symphonia Remastered is set to launch on Nintendo Switch in early 2023.