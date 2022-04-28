Tales Of Arise Has Sold 2 Million Copies

Bandai Namco's latest entry in the Tales series continues to rack up impressive numbers.

By on

Comments

Tales of Arise has reached another sales milestone, as Bandai Namco has reported that the game has now sold 2 million copies since it launched in September last year. In its first week, Tales of Arise sold over 1 million units--the fastest-selling Tales title ever--and by October it had added another 500,000 sales to its total tally.

Despite the critical and commercial success of the game, Bandai Namco has no plans to start work on a sequel to it. Earlier this month, producer Yusuke Tomiwaza explained that the development team had designed the game to leave "a good aftertaste" for fans after they'd completed the campaign.

Tomizawa added that the studio wanted to "continue to take on the challenge of acquiring new fans for further expansion of JRPGs" and explore the idea of developing a new flagship title that builds on the success of the Tales franchise.

GameSpot's Tales of Arise review scored the game a 7/10, highlighting its engaging battles, character-driven story, and vibrant visuals. "If you're looking for a lengthy, charming, and engaging JRPG to play on your shiny new console or PC gaming rig, Tales of Arise is certainly a fine choice. Just don't go into it expecting an all-time classic," Heidi Kemps wrote in her review.

