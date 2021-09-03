Tales Of Arise Gets Preorder Discount For Xbox And PC

We're only a week away from the next Tales game. Tales of Arise, the latest entry in Bandai Namco's hit action-RPG series, releases September 10 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. If you're looking forward to Tales of Arise and haven't secured your preorder yet, Newegg has a great deal right now. You can snag a digital preorder for Tales of Arise for Xbox or PC (Steam) for $50 with promo code EMC2AZ9Z326.

The Xbox version grants access to both the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One versions of the game.

For those who have checked out the Tales of Arise demo, you probably know that Bandai Namco gave the art style a serious makeover. Tales of Arise looks significantly better in terms of visuals than any other entry in the series thus far. The action-RPG has familiar Tales combat, though Bandai Namco has made some changes that haven't fully been detailed ahead of its release. Tales of Arise splits time between two distinct worlds: a medieval setting and a technologically advanced world. You'll start out with a party of four on your grand adventure and steadily recruit new members along the way.