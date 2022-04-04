Tales Of Arise Devs Have No Plans For A Sequel Or Expansion

Despite having positive sales and reviews, Tales of Arise is a done-in-one story.

By on

Comments

Tales of Arise's development team has confirmed that it has no plans to produce a direct sequel or an expansion for the popular 2021 RPG.

Speaking to Edge Magazine (via GamesRadar), producer Yusuke Tomiwaza explained that despite the game's successful sales--over 1.5 million copies sold in its first month alone--a sequel isn't in development. Bandai Namco's internal studio had designed the game to leave "a good aftertaste" in the mouths of fans after they'd completed the campaign.

Tomizawa added that the studio wanted to "continue to take on the challenge of acquiring new fans for further expansion of JRPGs."

"We need to come up with a cutting-edge flagship title that builds on the success of Arise, while also providing an opportunity to rediscover the history of the series," Tomizawa said.

Most Tales games are standalone titles that operate within their own continuity, but there have been rare occasions where some titles in the broader series have been connected with sequels and prequels.

In case you missed it, GameSpot's Tales of Arise review scored the game a 7/10, praising its mix of fast-paced and action-packed battles, witty banter between characters, and gorgeous visuals. "If you're looking for a lengthy, charming, and engaging JRPG to play on your shiny new console or PC gaming rig, Tales of Arise is certainly a fine choice. Just don't go into it expecting an all-time classic," Heidi Kemps wrote in her review.

For another angle on the game, you can check out this feature on how the Tales of Arise background menu tells a terrific story.

