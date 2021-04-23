Taking Gaming On The Go With This Deal On The Razer Blade 15 Base Laptop

Gaming laptops haven't been big, bulky behemoths for a long time now, but a big part of that shift was thanks to the launch of the Razer Blade. Razer's laptop design mimic the elegance of Apple's MacBooks but pack enough power inside to run some of the most demanding games on the go. The Razer Blade 15 Base is one of the easiest ways to get in on mobile PC gaming too, and it's at its lowest price ever on Amazon today.

Razer Blade 15 Base $1,100 (was $1,500) The Razer Blade 15 Base isn't the latest model that Razer offers, but it still packs more than a punch for some great gaming experiences on the go and productivity on the side. This model is equipped with a 10th-generation Intel Core i7-10750H six core CPU, a Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. That's more than enough for popular shooters like Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone, both of which should have enough oomph to push the 15.6-inch 1080p display to its 120Hz max refresh rate. See at Amazon

The body of the Razer Blade 15 Base is made from CNC Aluminum, giving it a lovely, brushed metal look while also keeping weight down. The keyboard features RGB backlighting powered by Razer's Chroma software, and you can depend on an array of ports for all your peripherals. It includes two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports (with one supporting Thunderbolt 3), HDMI output, and a headphone jack.

The Razer Blade 15 Base also features some upgrade options, including a free M.2 PCIe 3.0 slot that you can easily fill with the Samsung 250GB EVO SSD, which is also on sale at Woot today. If you're looking for a good pair of headphones for your new laptop, Best Buy has a deal on some Beats Studio heaphones, too.