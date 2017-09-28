Taken Star Liam Neeson Has Now "Unretired" From Making Action Movies

Earlier this month Liam Neeson revealed that he was planning to retire from movies such as Taken and Non-Stop, citing his age and the potential unwillingness of audiences to accept a 65-year-old action hero. However, it now seems that Neeson has changed his mind.

In a new interview with Variety, Neeson was asked about his decision to quit action movies. "It's not true, look at me! You're talking in the past tense," he said. "I'm going to be doing action movies until they bury me in the ground. I'm unretired."

These comments follow the ones made by Neeson during the Toronto International Film festival at the start of September. "They're still throwing serious money at me to do that stuff," he said. "[But] I'm like: 'Guys, I'm sixty-f******-five.' Audiences are eventually going to go: 'Come on.' I've shot one that's going to come out in January sometime. There might be another. That's it. But not Taken, none of that franchise stuff."

It was 2008's Taken that kickstarted Neeson's action career. The movie was produced and written by Fifth Element director Luc Besson, and it grossed $226 million worldwide from a modest $26 million budget. It was followed by two sequels.

The movie that is releasing in January that Neeson refers to is The Commuter. The thriller marks the fourth collaboration between Neeson and director Jaume Collet-Serra, following Unknown, Non-Stop, and Run All Night. Check out The Commuter trailer for an idea of what to expect.