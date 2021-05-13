Take Your Creativity To The Next Level With This Kid-Friendly 3D Printer

3D printers have revolutionized the way we produce materials. Across industries, these powerful printers have overhauled the production of components for everything from electronics to housing construction. Gamers are modding controllers with 3D-printed parts. Now, this incredible technology is changing the way children, or even adults, create and play at home.

The Toybox 3D printer is the world's first 3D printer designed to be used by children. This printer puts the user in the driver's seat of their creations, and the limits are only their imagination. Right now, you can pick up the Toybox 3D Deluxe Bundle for only $315, down from $469 (that's a savings of 32%).

This bundle is perfect for any creatively minded child or young adult. Its durable case protects the device from damage, and its no-knife print retrieval keeps users' hands safe. Included in the bundle is the Toybox 3D printer, a manual, and eight different colors of filament (printer food). The spools carry enough filament to make anywhere from 100-300 toys, dependent on size and complexity. Also, the filament is made from non-toxic, biodegradable plastic that is safe for homes and the environment.

The Toybox 3D printer is super easy to use and can be set up in just minutes. The companion app allows users to choose from an ever-expanding catalog of hundreds of toys that they can send to their printer over Wi-Fi. Or, users can draw their own schematics directly on the app to have printed up, bringing their imagination to life.

Users love the Toybox 3D printer for its ease of use and versatility. "The Quality of the prints is very good," writes one customer. "The one thing which sets this apart from other units is that it has a library of toys ready to print and you can do it over WIFI instead of using a SD card."

Let the creativity of the little ones in your life soar. Give them the gift of wonder, endless possibilities, and the bottomless toy chest found in the Toybox 3d Printer, on sale now for $315.

Prices subject to change.

This content is from our partner StackCommerce. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.