Take-Two's E3 2021 Panel Is Today, But Don't Expect GTA 6
Take-Two's event is a panel discussion about diversity, equity, and inclusion in gaming.
Video game giant Take-Two is hosting an event at E3 2021 today, June 14, and the publisher has set the stage for what to expect.
This will be a panel discussion about diversity, equity, and inclusion in gaming. It is not expected to be an announcement event for products from its various labels.
Take-Two owns studios like Rockstar Games and 2K Games, and it operates the Private Division publishing label. So anyone hoping to see Grand Theft Auto V 6 gets announced today should manage their expectations. Take-Two's 2K division announced the Borderlands spin-off Tiny Tina's Wonderlands on June 10 through Summer Game Fest.
Take-Two's event kicks off at 10:15 AM PT / 1:15 PM ET through the official E3 YouTube channel.
"We've brought together some of our partners, including USC Games, Games For Change, Gay Gaming Professionals, and Girls Make Games to share insights of their important work and to discuss how our industry can continue to lean into these initiatives, to help cultivate the next generation of game creators, and to make our corporations, content, and communities even better for the future," Take-Two said.
Rockstar Games is working on the next Grand Theft Auto game, according to a report from Kotaku, but when it gets officially announced is anyone's guess.
