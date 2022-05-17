Take-Two Wants To Make More Sports Games, Praises FIFA

Take-Two, the parent company of 2K Sports, wants to expand its portfolio of sports titles, but it's too soon to say if a FIFA game might be part of the company's plans going forward.

CEO Strauss Zelnick told IGN, "We're definitely interested in expanding our opportunities in sports, and FIFA has a great brand and incredible clout, but we have no current plans to discuss."

Take-Two's 2K Sports division already has a sizable sports game roster that includes the popular NBA 2K series, which has sold more than 123 million copies. 2K Sports also publishes the WWE 2K series and the PGA Tour 2K franchise, while it's also working with the NFL on a new arcade game to come.

Many are speculating that 2K Sports might get involved in the FIFA business in the future, as EA no longer holds the exclusive license. During this week's earnings call, Zelnick said (via VGC), "Well, we noticed [that the FIFA license is up for grabs] and we tend to be thoughtful about our business at all times." He added: "We're excited about building out our sports business and we don’t have much else to say at the moment."

FIFA confirmed recently that there are already "a number of new non-simulation games" in the FIFA series in development for release later this year. EA will release one more FIFA game, FIFA 23, this year, before the series is rebranded as EA Sports FC in the years following.

In other Take-Two news, the company just announced that Grand Theft Auto V has surpassed 165 million copies sold, while Red Dead Redemption 2 has climbed to 44 million sold.