Iron Banner Quest Fast Warzone Nakatomi Plaza WoW BC Classic Pre-Patch GTA 5 PS5/Xbox Series X May Game Pass Titles New Ratchet & Clank Trailer

Take-Two Reveals Plans To Launch A New Gearbox Franchise In 2022

As part of its four "immersive core" games strategy, Take-Two plans to have the game out by April 2022.

By on

Comments

During its latest earnings call, publisher Take-Two revealed plans to launch a new franchise with Borderlands studio Gearbox Software during the current fiscal year that will end on March 31, 2022. As part of its new strategy that VGC spotted, Take-Two plans to release 21 games, which will include four "immersive core" titles. Within that group, two of the games will be from "proven" franchises and the other two will be "new" titles according to CEO Strauss Zelnick.

Gearbox's game will be part of the new quartet of offerings in this "immersive core", with Take-Two president Karl Slatoff adding that these games are designed to offer the same sort of "highly engaging gameplay" as established brands within the company's portfolio, such as Red Dead Redemption and Borderlands.

Click To Unmute
  1. Overwatch 2 | PvP New Maps and Changes Livestream
  2. Everything To Know About Call Of Duty: Cold War’s Mid-Season 3 Update
  3. Mass Effect 1 Liara Romance Scene - Original VS Legendary Edition Comparison
  4. The Ascent - Official Release Date Trailer
  5. Biomutant - Explanation Trailer
  6. Days Gone - Launch Trailer
  7. Impossible Escape LTM Trailer - Fortnite
  8. Black Ops Cold War & Warzone | Season Three - Official 80's Action Heroes Trailer
  9. Genshin Impact - "Eula: Surging Frost" Collected Miscellany Traikler
  10. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - Official Weapons & Traversal Trailer
  11. How Resident Evil Village Captures 25 Years Of The Franchise
  12. Lost Judgment - Official Announcement Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Borderlands 3 Video Review

Responding to the news, Gearbox CEO and part-time magician Randy Pitchford had a reaction that was more succinct than his previous comments about a rumored Borderlands spin-off:

The last couple of months have seen plenty of activity at Gearbox after it was acquired by Embracer Group in a $1.3 billion deal. Even with the company having new owners and a new game in development, Take-Two and 2K Games said that it would continue to work with Gearbox on the Borderlands franchise.

It has plenty of reason to hold onto the Borderlands IP as well, as the earnings call detailed how Borderlands 3 was "2K's fastest-selling title" and has shipped 13 million units since it launched in September 2019.

Borderlands 3 is still going strong and has launched a new seasonal event promising plenty of legendary loot ahead of the return of the Revenge of the Cartels challenge later this month.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)