Take-Two Files Takedown Notice Against GTA 5 And Read Dead Redemption 2 VR Modder

Rockstar parent company Take-Two has reportedly issued a DMCA takedown against modder LukeRoss, best known for making VR mods of games like GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2.

As reported by PCGamer, LukeRoss shared a Patreon post detailing how the modder received a DMCA takedown notice from Take-Two. "They are demanding that I remove all their copyright works from my Patreon page," wrote LukeRoss. "I immediately asked for clarifications, since it is my belief that I'm not hosting any such materials."

"As you all know, I do create and distribute original modifications for those games… However, none of my modifications are built using software belonging to Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc, and the modifications are not intended to replace their games, nor are they a means of exploiting Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc's proprietary IP or assets."

LukeRoss notes that they have no experience with DMCA notices, so isn't entirely certain if they will actually receive a clarification on where the issue lies or not. But if the modder receives no response regarding the clarification, they will be forced to take down anything related to any of Take-Down's properties.

In a later update to the post, LukeRoss said that they still had not heard back from Take-Two, but Patreon itself offered to try and "establish a direct channel."

LukeRoss's R.E.A.L. mod for Grand Theft Auto V, which adds VR to the game, is available to download from Github. But LukeRoss' mods for Red Dead Redemption 2 and the Mafia trilogy, another Take-Two property, are still in development.

As well as mods for various Take-Two games, LukeRoss has made prototype VR mods for games like Dark Souls, Cyberpunk 2077, and Elden Ring.

Rockstar confirmed earlier this year the next Grand Theft Auto is in development, but considering the announcement was more of a 'it's happening' than a traditional reveal, there's a whole bunch of rumours about what the next game might be like.