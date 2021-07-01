Take-Two Acquires Facial Animation Studio Behind Avengers: Endgame And More

Take-Two, the parent company of Rockstar Games and 2K Games, has acquired Dynamixyz, a "video-based facial animation services" company that worked on projects like Avengers: Endgame and Love, Death & Robots, as well as Take-Two's own Red Dead Redemption II and NBA 2K21.

Dynamixyz owns "leading-edge, proprietary motion capture, facial-analysis, and full 3D processing tools and technology" that spans CG, computer vision, and machine learning.

Take-Two did not disclose the purchase price for Dynamixyz, which is based in Cesson-Sévigné, France.

Take-Two said the acquisition of Dynamixyz represents the company's next step in its plan to bolster its internal development capabilities so it can become the "most creative, innovative, and efficient entertainment company."

Going forward, Dynamixyz will become a division of Take-Two and will work solely with Take-Two's labels, including Rockstar and 2K. Current CEO Gaspard Breton will continue to lead the company.

"Dynamixyz's revolutionary facial analysis technology and services is a highly complementary and strategic addition to Take-Two's world-class publishing and development structure," Take-Two publishing boss Michael Worosz said. "Gaspard and the visionary team at Dynamixyz have a well-earned reputation for providing the widest and smartest range of facial motion capture solutions to the entertainment industry, and their work has captivated millions of people around the world from the box office to the living room. We're thrilled to have them join our team, incorporate their proprietary technologies and creative wonder into our future offerings, and to continue to evolve their capabilities and solutions."

For his part, Breton said: "Having worked with Rockstar Games and 2K, we know firsthand Take-Two's commitment to creative excellence and welcome the opportunity to leverage our tools and technology to help them to achieve that goal and to captivate and engage audiences further."

