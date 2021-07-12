Take Home The Most Powerful Train Simulator With The Trainz Railroad Simulator

From first-person shooters and survival horror to sports titles and puzzle games, there's a wide range of game genres out there with something for just about everyone. One of the most niche and successful game genres is the simulation genre. Ever since flight simulators came out, people have flocked to playing simulation games that can put them in control of some of the most powerful and impressive machines humans have ever created. And as technology gets better, the simulation game experience becomes increasingly true to reality. That's never been more true than with The Trainz Railroad Simulator Platinum Edition Bundle , available now for only $30, on sale from $279 (that's a savings of 89%).

This game is everything you have ever wanted (and maybe never even knew you've wanted)from a train simulator. Rated 4.5/5 stars by verified purchasers, The Trainz Railroad Simulator features ultra-realistic graphics that deliver stunning landscapes. Players can take full control of a variety of steam-, diesel-, and electric-powered locomotives and pilot them through nine distinct routes and across hundreds of miles of tracks. But the simulator doesn't stop there; players can also establish their own railroads and manage dozens of trains under AI control.

Whether you're an absolute train nut or just enjoy creating and spending time in novel worlds, the Trainz Railroad Simulator Platinum Edition Bundle has something for the train lover in all of us. Typically listed for $279, it's now on sale for 89% off at just $30.

