Take-Boss On Why Rockstar Is Making GTA 6 When GTA 5 Is Still Doing So Great

"The minute you try to protect the past, you become irrelevant."

By on

1 Comments

Rockstar Games has confirmed that development on GTA 6--or whatever the next entry in the series is called--is "well underway," prompting a lot of discussion and excitement in the gaming world. Strauss Zelnick, the head of Rockstar's parent company Take-Two, has now shed a little more light on the project, or at least the environment surrounding it.

Speaking to GI.biz, Zelnick was asked if there was any concern that a new GTA could negatively impact GTA V, which continues to sell incredibly well so long into its lifecycle. Not only that, but Rockstar is re-releasing the game, again, for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in March. But Zelnick said a new GTA is warranted because it's what fans are asking for.

Click To Unmute
  1. Parents React to FINAL FANTASY XIV: Endwalker
  2. 15 Minutes Of Far Cry 6 Joseph: Collapse DLC Gameplay
  3. Dying Light 2 Hits Milestone On Steam Despite Bugs | GameSpot News
  4. Lost Ark: Director's Trailer
  5. Lost Ark: Launch Gameplay Trailer
  6. Apex Legends: Defiance Battle Pass Trailer
  7. Next Switch - Might Be A While | GameSpot News
  8. 10 New Live Service PlayStation Games … Do We Have The Time | GameSpot News
  9. Battlefield 2042 Season 1 Delayed Till When?! | GameSpot News
  10. Canceled Star Wars 1313 Game Footage Released | GameSpot News
  11. PS Plus February Game Revealed… Let The Crumpocalypse Begin | GameSpot News
  12. Blizzard Casually Announces New Survival Game | GameSpot News

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: GTA 6 Is On The Way, It’s Official | GameSpot News

"You always have to be willing to be fresh," Zelnick said. "You always have to be willing to bring consumers what they want. The minute you try to protect the past, you become irrelevant."

Zelnick also said he expects GTA V will continue to perform well in the market even when the next new GTA game comes out.

"I'm thrilled Rockstar's working on the next iteration of Grand Theft Auto. I have no doubt it will be just great, and there's every evidence to believe from the past that the Grand Theft Auto catalog will also continue to perform," he said.

Out for nowhere, Rockstar announced GTA 6 last Friday. While Rockstar isn't ready just yet to divulge specifics on the next GTA, the company said its general philosophy with new games is to "significantly move beyond" what it achieved before.

"With the unprecedented longevity of GTA V, we know many of you have been asking us about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series. With every new project we embark on, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we have previously delivered--and we are pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway," Rockstar said. "We look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready..."

As for when the next GTA might be released, we don't know, and Rockstar, as well as parent company Take-Two, have given no firm indication. However, some analysts believe it could release as soon as 2023.

For more on the next GTA, check out GameSpot's rundown of all the major GTA 6 rumors.

Best GTA Games: Counting Down The Grand Theft Auto Series From Worst To Best
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Grand Theft Auto V
PlayStation 5
Xbox Series X
Xbox One
PlayStation 4
PC
Cloud Gaming hub
Join the conversation
There are 1 comments about this story
Load Comments (1)