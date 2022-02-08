Take-Boss On Why Rockstar Is Making GTA 6 When GTA 5 Is Still Doing So Great

Rockstar Games has confirmed that development on GTA 6--or whatever the next entry in the series is called--is "well underway," prompting a lot of discussion and excitement in the gaming world. Strauss Zelnick, the head of Rockstar's parent company Take-Two, has now shed a little more light on the project, or at least the environment surrounding it.

Speaking to GI.biz, Zelnick was asked if there was any concern that a new GTA could negatively impact GTA V, which continues to sell incredibly well so long into its lifecycle. Not only that, but Rockstar is re-releasing the game, again, for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in March. But Zelnick said a new GTA is warranted because it's what fans are asking for.

"You always have to be willing to be fresh," Zelnick said. "You always have to be willing to bring consumers what they want. The minute you try to protect the past, you become irrelevant."

Zelnick also said he expects GTA V will continue to perform well in the market even when the next new GTA game comes out.

"I'm thrilled Rockstar's working on the next iteration of Grand Theft Auto. I have no doubt it will be just great, and there's every evidence to believe from the past that the Grand Theft Auto catalog will also continue to perform," he said.

Out for nowhere, Rockstar announced GTA 6 last Friday. While Rockstar isn't ready just yet to divulge specifics on the next GTA, the company said its general philosophy with new games is to "significantly move beyond" what it achieved before.

"With the unprecedented longevity of GTA V, we know many of you have been asking us about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series. With every new project we embark on, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we have previously delivered--and we are pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway," Rockstar said. "We look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready..."

As for when the next GTA might be released, we don't know, and Rockstar, as well as parent company Take-Two, have given no firm indication. However, some analysts believe it could release as soon as 2023.

For more on the next GTA, check out GameSpot's rundown of all the major GTA 6 rumors.