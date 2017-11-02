  1. Witcher 3 Xbox One X Enhancements Revealed; Destiny 2 Level Cap Increase! - GS News Roundup
Take A Tour Of Call Of Duty WW2's Headquarters Social Space, Complete With Raining Loot Boxes

A new look at the upcoming PS4/Xbox One/PC game's 48-player social space, set on Normandy Beach.

Call of Duty: WWII is just one day away from release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and GameSpot has got a full tour of the game's 48-player social space, complete with impressive-looking supply drops.

In the video above, you watch as we fully explore the social space Headquarters, which is set on Normandy Beach. There you'll find the quartermaster, where you'll pick up Contracts to complete and earn XP; a 1v1 pit for you and another player to test out your skills; a firing range; leaderboards, and more.

The video also shows off how you'll receive loot you've earned in the game, allowing you to call the drops just like you call care packages in multiplayer and falls from the sky. Others players get to watch the whole thing play out as your supply drop falls from the sky, and can scope out the loot you get.

Additionally, you'll see that there is a "Scorestreak Training" section of Headquarters. This is where you can try out all the killstreak perks before you hop into a multiplayer match.

While Call of Duty: WWII isn't out yet, its first DLC has already been announced. At its event at Paris Gaming Week, Sony announced the first map pack, called The Resistance. The DLC will release on PS4 on January 30, 30 days before it debuts on Xbox One and PC.

GameSpot recently sat down with Call of Duty: WWII developer Sledgehammer Games' co-founder, Michael Condrey, and talked about the real-life and film inspirations for the game. For the latest news on Call of Duty: WWII as it releases, follow GameSpot's full coverage.

